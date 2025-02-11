Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (02/10/2025)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top winter sports performers, from wrestling to basketball to hockey during the week of Feb. 3-8.
Congrats to Avery Rausch from Lee's Summit girls basketball, who won last week's SB Live Athlete of the week poll. She garnered 50.2% of the votes. The Truman State pledge had a career-high 30 points against Bishop Miege on Feb. 1. She had 27 points in a win against Blue Springs on Jan. 30.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Addy Abell, Highland girls basketball
The Missouri-St. Louis softball signee scored a game-high 21 points to help the Cougars beat North Callaway, 62-36, on Feb. 3.
Scottie Adkinson, Webster Groves boys basketball
In a 69-68 overtime win over Jackson on Friday, he hit a layup at the buzzer for the Statesmen on Feb. 7. He added 30 in a win against Chicago Whitney Young the next night.
Elif Benzer, Springfield Greenwood Laboratory girls basketball
The junior scored her 1,000th career point on Feb. 4 in a 39-30 win against Billings.
Brett Dohogne, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame boys basketball
The senior wing surpassed the 1,000-point mark during a 64-41 win over Saxony Lutheran on Feb. 7.
Nolan Fowler, Chaffee boys basketball
The sophomore tallied a team-high 24 points to help the Red Devils best Oran, 68-62, in the Scott-Mississippi Conference Tournament third-place game on Feb. 7.
Will Geary, Valley Park boys basketball
The senior became the third Hawk to surpass 2,000 career points after tallying 23 points — on 10 of 13 shooting — against Maplewood-Richmond Heights on Tuesday.
Brody Gillespie, Branson boys basketball
During an 87-76 win over Carl Junction on Feb. 4, he scored 40 points to help the Pirates win a third straight game.
Carsyn Hagood, Doniphan girls basketball
The sophomore scored 25 points in a 67-55 win over West Plains on Feb. 6. Earlier in the week, on Feb. 3, she had 28 points in a loss against Jackson.
Carter King, Skyline boys basketball
The sophomore hit a half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Tigers to a 38-35 win over Miller on Feb. 3.
Ashton Krahn, Smithville boys wrestling
The freshman made his mark right away in the Highway 92 rivalry with a pin in a 285-pound match against Kearney. His fall gave the Warriors a 36-35 walk-off win against the rival Bulldogs on Feb. 5.
Landon Lane, St. Michael the Archangel boys wrestling
The junior picked up the championship in the 106-pound bracket at the Panther Classic, held Saturday in Oak Grove. He went 5-0 with four pins, including one in 11 seconds.
Annalee Livengood, Nodaway Valley girls basketball
The freshman made 11 of 12 free throws, hit 3 3-pointers and scored 28 points to help the Thunder beat Rock Port, 62-47, on Friday in a Highway 275 Conference game.
AJ Mason, Smithville boys basketball
For the first time since 2010, the Warriors had a triple-double. He had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a 64-49 win over Excelsior Springs on Tuesday.
Quincy Mayfield, Monroe City boys basketball
In a 57-55 win over South Shelby, the senior hit a shot right before the buzzer to help the Panthers secure a win on Tuesday.
Mason Morris, Putnam County boys basketball
The Central Methodist baseball signee scored his 1,000th career point for the Midgets on Saturday against Schuyler County in the La Plate Invitational.
Damario Moss, Lexington boys basketball
During a 69-30 win over Knob Noster on Jan. 3, the 6-foot-4 senior surpassed 2,000 career points for the Minutemen.
Clayton Parker, Montgomery County boys basketball
The 6-foot-8 Morehead State commit became the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer on Feb. 4 after scoring 25 points in a 70-44 win against Van-Far. He had 2,054 after the game.
Lindsay Ramsey, North Platte girls basketball
The senior eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in her career win a 65-45 win over St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond on Feb. 5. She is the 9th Panther to hit that milestone.
Mac Ruoff, Washington boys wrestling
The senior got a pin in 37 seconds against Father Tolton Catholic on Tuesday. The victory was No. 100 in his career.
Lizzie Schlueter, East Atchison girls basketball
She became the sixth Wolves player and third girl to hit the 1,000-point mark after scoring 25 points in a 58-28 win over North Nodaway on Feb. 4. Later in the week, she tallied 24 points against Northeast Nodaway.
Jacob Schweigert, Ste. Genevieve boys wrestling
The senior hiked his record to 29-0 on the season with a title at the 25th Annual Central Rebels Invitational. He won the 285-pound title with a pin.
Evelyn Shane, St. Louis Ursuline Academy girls basketball
The junior forward became the school’s all-time scoring leader after scoring 31 in a win against MICDS on Feb. 6. She had 1,301 after the game.
Madison Shelton, Centralia girls wrestling
During a win in a dual against F.L. Schlagle from Kansas City, Kan., Shelton recorded her 100th career win. She is the first Centralia girl wrestler to accomplish that feat.
Malia Stolte, Hannibal girls basketball
The junior guard provided 25 points to help the Lady Pirates blitz Moberly, 66-25, in a win on Feb. 4. Against Jefferson City she had 21 and 22 against Monroe City.
Luke Walsh, Vianney boys basketball
The Southern Illinois signee was fouled with 3.6 seconds and hit a free throw to give Vianney a 61-60 win against O’Fallon, Illinois on Saturday in the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout on Saturday. He finished with 31 points.
Anna Williams, Kearney girls swimming
For the third year a row, the senior took home first place in the Greater Kansas City Suburban Blue Conference diving championship. She scored 379.2 points in the meet on Thursday.
Amelia Wilson, Kirkwood girls wrestling
In the 235-pound bracket at the 2025 Fox Lady Warriors Invitational, the junior took first place for the first time this season with a 4-0 mark.
