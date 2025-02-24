Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (02/24/2025)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top winter sports performers, from wrestling to basketball to hockey during the week of Feb. 10-22.
Congrats to Annalee Livengood from Nodaway Valley girls basketball, who won last week's SB Live Athlete of the week poll. She garnered 50.6% of the 26,000 votes. The freshman made 11 of 12 free throws, hit 3 3-pointers and scored 28 points to help the Thunder beat Rock Port, 62-47, on Friday in a Highway 275 Conference game.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Quinn Aldridge, Marshfield girls basketball
She tallied 24 points to help beat Logan-Rogersville, 60-54, in overtime on Friday to secure the first-ever Ozark Mountain Conference title.
Corbin Allen, Oak Park boys basketball
He became the Northmen's all-time leading scorer when he passed Ochai Agbaji’s 1,750 points on Feb. 20. Incidentally, the current Raptors guard was in attendance to see it happen.
Addison Bjorn, Park Hill South girls basketball
The No. 11 recruit in the country scored 20 points in the win to become Park Hill South’s all-time career points leader with 1,454 on Feb. 11. The previous mark was 1,449 points. On Feb. 18, she broke two school records with 17 field goals and 36 points in a game.
Chase Branham, Logan-Rogersville boys basketball
The sophomore guard scored his 1,000th career point for the Wildcats on Feb. 21.
Nevaeh Caffey, Incarnate Word girls basketball
The Indiana pledge had 17 points as the Red Knights rolled to a 95-27 win over Visitation Academy on Feb. 11.
Lauren Choate, Carthage girls basketball
The senior guard broke the Lady Tigers’ career 3-Pointers record with her 182nd 3-pointer, passing Ryann Hartley’s record set in 2009. She had 26 points in the win for Carthage over Joplin on Feb. 17.
Tayshon Clark, Charleston boys basketball
The senior scored 27 points to help the Blue Jays secure a win on Feb. 14 against Woodland, 82-69 — avenging an earlier loss.
Alexis Cook, Parkway South girls swimming
The junior won the Class 2 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle. She’s the first Patriot to win those races at state since 1988.
Avery Cunneen, St. Joseph’s Academy girls swimming
The junior won a pair of individual titles and was on two winning relays at the MSHSAA Class 1 finals. She was part of a 400-yard freestyle a state-record setting time.
Dylan Davis, Columbia Rock Bridge boys basketball
The 5-foot-11 guard outscored Camdenton on Feb. 11, by scoring 32 points in a 64-26 win for the Bruins. In fact, Davis had 27 points in the first half.
Natalie Dunaway, Park Hill South girls swimming
She finished with four gold medals in the Class 2 state finals. She won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and was part of two relay teams that won. She was on the 200-yard freestyle relay team that set a new state record.
Keion Epps, Springfield Central boys basketball
The Drury signee moved into 2nd place in the Bulldogs’ all-time scoring leaders with 1,333 points after scoring 15 points on Feb. 17 against Ozark. The Bulldogs improved to 9-0 in Central Ozark Conference play with the win.
Antonio Fowler, Winnetonka boys basketball
The junior scored his 1,000th career point in a game against Van Horn on Feb. 21.
Lincoln Goodwin, St. Joseph Benton boys basketball
The junior helped the Cardinals beat St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond, 77-49, on Feb. 20 to wrap up the Midland Empire Conference regular season title. He also surpassed 1,000 career points in the game.
Ava Graham, Nodaway Valley girls basketball
The senior was a perfect 17-for-17 from the field and also 3-for-3 from the foul line — all after a bucket — to finish with 37 points in a win over Mound City on Feb. 17
Reagan Graybill, Staley girls swimming
The senior, who is committed to Army, won the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley in the Class 2 finals on Saturday.
Gillian Green, West Plains girls basketball
The freshman tallied 23 points to help the Lady Zizzers top Bolivar, 77-46, in an Ozark Mountain Conference game on Feb. 10.
Brenley Hagewood, Republic boys basketball
During a 65-57 win against Carthage — in a Central Ozark Conference game — the 6-foot guard scored 33 points for the Tigers on Feb. 21.
Caitlin Hartwig, Liberty girls swimming
She broke the school record in the 500-yard freestyle — taking third — twice at the Class 2 swimming finals. She also broke the school record in the 200-yard freestyle in the prelims and finals.
Danny Janssen, Higbee boys basketball
The junior tallied 28 points — behind 8 3-pointers — to help the Tigers pick up a 56-39 win over La Plata on Feb. 20.
Saniah Jones, Lee’s Summit West girls basketball
The freshman forward broke the school single-game record for rebounds with 22 on Feb. 21 — besting the previous mark of 21.
Lydia Kemnitzer, St. James girls basketball
In a win against St. Clair on Feb. 20, the point guard surpassed the 1,000-point mark in her career.
Synaya Lewis, Columbia Battle girls wrestling
At the Class 2 District 2 meet on Feb. 15, the junior won the 190-pound title with two decisions and two pins.
Alyssa Mainard, Blue Springs South girls swimming
The senior took home the state championship in Class 2 in diving with a score of 386.75 on Feb. 20. It was her second straight title.
Cadence Meyer, Brunswick girls basketball
In the semifinals of the CLAA Tournament, the senior helped the Lady Wildcats beat Hardin-Central, 45-24, and scored her 1,000th career point.
Kale Mortimer, Liberty boys basketball
While dropping 21 points against North Kansas City on Feb. 14, he moved past Kevin Starr for 2nd in school history for career 3-pointers made with 154 and counting. He also moves into second in school in a single season with 79 3-pointers.
Naya Narciso, Notre Dame de Sion girls swimming
the junior took home the Class 1 diving title with a final score of 404.85 — more than 20 points ahead of the runner-up on Saturday.
Kennedy Newman, MICDS girls basketball
She drained six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points as the Lady Rams beat Lutheran South, 59-45, on Feb. 21.
Kate Nichols, Dexter girls basketball
The senior scored nine of her 16 points in the fourth to help the Lady Bearcats pick up a 43-39 win over Poplar Bluff on Feb. 17 in a SEMO Conference tilt.
Nick Nimmo, Warrensburg boys basketball
The junior guard helped the Tigers rally from a 10-point deficit to beat Marshall, 73-67, behind a game-high 42 points.
LaNicia Parker, Park Hill South girls basketball
In a 59-35 win against North Kansas City, she dropped 16 points and moved over the 1,000 point mark in her career for the Panthers.
Natalee Pennington, Marceline girls basketball
On Feb. 11, the senior scored her 1,000th career point for the Lady Tigers.
Liam Power, Chaminade boys hockey
The Red Devils got two goals from the freshman in a 5-2 in over SLUH in the Mid-States Hockey Challenge Cup on Feb. 19.
Amilla Prochnow, Barstow girls basketball
On a roster with only six players, the sophomore stepped up big in a 60-51 win against Van Horn on Feb. 21. She had a double-double with 37 points and 12 rebounds.
Grant Rodriguez, Cole Camp boys wrestling
At the Class 1 District 2, he won the Blue Birds’ first-ever district championship. He improved to 44-4 with a 4-0 run at the 165-pound bracket.
Ian Saunders, Stewartsville/Osborn boys basketball
The sophomore surpassed the 1,000-point milestone on Feb. 20 in the WildCards 66-54 win over Gilman City.
Evan Simon, Kirkwood boys basketball
The Illinois-Springfield signee scored his 1,000th career point on Feb. 13, scoring 29 points against McCluer. In the next game, on Feb. 21, he tallied 31 against University City.
Malia Stolte, Hannibal girls basketball
The junior guard recorded a double-double with 34 points and 11 steals in a 61-44 win over Fulton on Feb. 21.
Helena Tietjen, Pembroke Hill girls swimming
The Princeton commit won the 100-yard butterfly and the 200-yard IM at the Class 1 finals — setting new state records in both events.
Brooke Teter, Nixa girls basketball
The senior scored a team-high 17 points to help the Lady Eagles beat Springfield Kickapoo, 58-53, on Feb. 10. That snapped a 13-game losing streak against Kickapoo that dated back to 2014.
Everson Tomlinson, Neosho boys wrestling
At the MSHSAA Boys Class 4 District 3 tournament, the junior took second place at 285 pounds and picked up his 100th career win
Jaylen Vance, Hazelwood East boys basketball
The senior guard hit a pull-up jumper that was the game-winner on Feb. 11, a 39-38 win for the Spartans over Hazelwood Central. Vance had 18 points.
Clara Williams, Tipton girls basketball
The junior helped the Lady Cardinals beat Fayette, 79-40, on Feb. 11 and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in the win.
Clare Williams, Palmyra girls basketball
The Lady Panthers had a 1-2 punch with Williams and Sydney Compton to pick up a 68-44 win over Monroe City on Feb. 12.
Motie Williams, Liberty North boys wrestling
A four-year starter, Williams won the Class 4 District 285-pound bracket. He is now 41-0 on the season and locked up career win No. 150 on Feb. 22.
Isaac Willoughby, Lawson boys basketball
The senior went over the 1,000-point mark in a game on Feb. 20 for the Cardinals. The three-year starter has averaged 14 points per game in his career.
Peyton Wohlford, Smithville girls basketball
The 6-foot-2 forward scored her 1,000th career point in a 51-44 win against Kearney.
Luke Youtsey, Winston boys basketball
After already securing 1,000 career rebounds, the senior scored his 1,000th point in a 59-57 loss to Gilman City in the HDC Championship game on Feb. 14.
