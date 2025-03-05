Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (03/04/2025)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top winter sports performers, from wrestling to basketball during the week of Feb. 24-March 1. State wrestling wrapped up last week in Columbia.
Congrats to Caitlin Hartwig from Liberty girls swimming. She who won last week's SB Live Athlete of the week poll. She garnered 31% of the 19,000 votes.
She broke the school record in the 500-yard freestyle — taking third — twice at the Class 2 swimming finals. She also broke the school record in the 200-yard freestyle in the prelims and finals.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Aubrey Arnold, Fulton girls basketball
The junior guard tied a school record with 8 3-pointers and tallied a career-high 32 points in a 57-43 win against Eldon on Feb. 27.
Myles Bachali, St. Joseph Benton boys basketball
A week after teammate Lincoln Goodwin hit 1,000 points, the senior matched that during in a 76-73 win on Thursday.
Kailey Benson, Francis Howell Central girls wrestling
The 130-pounder won the Class 2 title on Saturday and capped off her career with 93 consecutive wins.
Hank Benter, Columbia Hickman boys wrestling
The 126-pound wrestler became MSHSAA’s 44th four-time champion when the Missouri signee won a Class 4 title on Saturday.
Brooke Blankenship, St. Pius X Festus girls basketball
The 6-foot-1 junior scored her 1,000th career point against Cape Girardeau Notre Dame on Friday.
Lilly Breeden, Liberty girls wrestling
The junior capped off a 49-0 season by winning the Class 2 100-pound bracket on Saturday. It was her second title in three years.
Zeek Brown, Oak Park boys basketball
The 6-foot-4 senior scored his 1,000th career point on Feb. 25 in a win against Park Hill South on Feb. 25 that locked up a conference title.
Payton Cogdill, Hartville boys basketball
A rebound and putback at the buzzer to help the Eagles pick up a 50-48 win and their 12th district title in 13 years on Friday.
Sydney Compton, Palmyra girls basketball
The Quincy University pledge surpassed 1,500 career points in a game against Clark County on Feb. 25.
Alex Couch, Liberty North girls basketball
On Feb. 24, the junior scored 21 points and added 5 assists, 5 steals and 6 rebounds in a game against Blue Springs South. She scored her 1,000th career point in the contest.
Wyatt Dannegger, Francis Howell North boys wrestling
The sophomore closed out a 35-0 season with a pin in the Class 4 106-pound bracket on Saturday.
Rylee Dodson, Rolla girls basketball
The sophomore scored 13 in a win against Union on Monday and then added 20 during a 63-53 win versus Columbia Battle on Thursday.
Abigail Fuglsang, Camdenton girls wrestling
The senior won the Class 2 110-pound title with a pin in 48 seconds. She finished the year with a 46-0 record.
Beclynn Garrett, Neosho girls basketball
On Feb. 25, the Butler College softball pledge scored her 1,000th point for the Lady Wildcats — despite a knee injury that has limited her career games.
Leo Gayman, Park Hill boys basketball
The Truman State pledge had 23 points in an 82-57 win over Liberty on Feb. 25. The senior recorded his 1,000th career rebound in the contest.
Logan Gemes, Warsaw boys basketball
The senior scored a team-high 29 points to help the Wildcats win the Class 3 District 13 title on Friday. It was Warsaw’s first district title since the 2004-2005 season.
Breanne Gibbs, Moberly girls wrestling
She secured her third state title and did so by pinning all of her foes to claim the Class 1 145-pound crown. The junior was 54-0 this season.
David Gleason, Staley boys wrestling
The Missouri signee won his second state title by taking home first in the Class 4 157-pound bracket. He was 44-0 this year.
Ella Goodrich, Knob Noster girls basketball
The sophomore had 21 points against Oak Grove on Monday and followed up with 26 against Warrensburg on Friday. That pushed her over 1,000 career points.
Madeline Haynes, Rockwood Summit girls wrestling
The senior not only became the school’s first girls undefeated wrestler and first girls state champion by winning the 145-pound title in Class 2. She was 44-0 this year.
Charlee Holland, Scotland County girls basketball
The junior had a team-high 23 points to help Scotland County win 52-38 against Schuyler County in a Class 2 District 6 playoff game on Feb. 25.
Austyn Hunter, Kirksville boys wrestling
The junior capped off a perfect 50-0 season with a win in Class 2 157-pound bracket. He’s the 30th state champion for the Tigers.
Cam Jones, Park Hill boys basketball
The 6-foot-4 senior scored his 1,000th career point on Friday in a 71-44 win over St. Joseph Central — scoring 26 points. Jones is the 7th Trojan to join the club.
Louise Juitt, Belton girls wrestling
She became the third Pirates to win a girl state wrestling title with a pin in the 140-pound finals. The senior was 54-0 this year.
Jayden Keller, Brookfield girls wrestling
The junior won her third straight state title by taking home first in the Class 1 110-pound bracket on Thursday. She won by a pin in 16 seconds in the finals and was 45-0 this year.
Ryleigh Kliethermes, Eugene girls basketball
The sophomore scored her 1,000th point in a Class 2 District 8 game against Cole Camp.
Brant Laughlin, Seneca boys wrestling
The sophomore put the finishing touches on a perfect season with a 12-9 win in OT in the 138-pound finals against Odessa’s Kamden Hooper. Laughlin was 52-0 this year and is now 97-4 in two years with a 1st and 2nd to his name.
Mariah Mayfield, Hannibal girls basketball
She had 25 points, 7 steals and hit 5 3-pointers in a 61-54 win over Mexico on Feb. 25. The senior scored her 1,000th point in the victory.
Ella Meyerkorth, Rock Port girls basketball
In the Class 1 District 16 finals on Saturday, the junior’s 3-pointer with 9 seconds left was the difference in a 34-32 win for the Bluejays. It’s Rock Port’s first playoff berth since 2007-08.
Peyton Parn, Brookfield boys wrestling
The senior won his 4th state title on Thursday, becoming the 43rd 4-time champion in MSHSAA history. He won the 138-pound title and was 28-0 this season.
PJ Reutzel, Fredericktown girls basketball
The Mineral Area College signee had a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds — while adding 8 assists — in a win against Dexter on Feb. 27.
Jacob Schweigert, Ste. Genevieve boys wrestling
The senior became the Dragons' first state champion since 2015 by winning the Class 2 285-pound title on Thursday. He was 48-0 on the season.
Jesiah Simmons, Eldon boys wrestling
The senior capped off his final season with a 34-0 record by winning in overtime at the 113 pound bracket in Class 2.
Nik Thieman, Lockwood boys basketball
The senior scored a game-high 24 points to help second-seeded Lockwood beat Everton, 85-46, in the Class 1 District 5 tournament on Wednesday.
Jackson Tucker, Hillsboro boys wrestling
The senior won his third straight state title when he won by a pin in the 144-pound title in Class 3. He was 20-0 this year.
Lauren Turner, Diamond girls basketball
The Pittsburg State softball pledge scored 26 points to help Diamond lock up a 63-42 win over Spokane in the Class 3 District 12 tournament. She moved past 1,500 career points in that game.
Tristan Wiggins, Siketson boys basketball
The senior, a Missouri Baptist pledge, had 26 points and 10 rebounds in a 70-58 win against Father Tolton Catholic on Feb. 27. He also surpassed 1,000 career points in the game.
Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our poll with others.