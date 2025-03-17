Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (03/17/2025)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top winter sports performers, during the week of March 10-15. Again, only basketball nominees this week.
Congrats, Kenadi Harrison from the Helias Catholic girls' basketball team, for winning last week's SB Live/High School on SI athlete of the week poll with 35% of the vote.
The guard broke a pair of records on March 6 with 3-pointers in a season — 57 — which broke the previous mark of 56. She also broke the career record that was 144 — finishing the game with 147.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, March 23 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Justice Allen, Eugene boys basketball
The senior hit 9 of 12 shots, 7 of 10 from the 3-point line — and scored 31 points to help Eugene win the Class 2 boys title over Canton. He had a game-high 18 in a semifinal win vs. Lincoln on March 12.
Kobe Anderson, Fort Zumwalt North boys basketball
The Panthers held on for a 49-45 win over Wentzville Timberland on Monday. Anderson had 23 points and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.
Ashton Bell, Fair Grove girls basketball
The Evangel signee helped lead the Lady Eagles to a 3-peat in Class 3. She had 12 in the semifinals and added 11 against Principia in the finals on March 13.
Chase Branham, Logan-Rogersville boys basketball
The sophomore dropped 30 points to help the Wildcats knock off Father Tolton Catholic, 59-50, in a quarterfinal game on Friday.
Preston Brewer, Canton boys basketball
He tallied 30 points in the Class 2 finals and helped the Tigers get there by scoring 23 in the semifinal win against Puxico.
Avery Brumley, Northeast Cairo girls basketball
She tallied 17 points in a 1-point loss in the Class 1 finals and scored 18 for the Lady Bearcats in a semifinal win against Rock Port.
Kenzi Cheek, Skyline girls basketball
She led Skyline with 14 points and 13 rebounds in a 42-33 state semifinal win over Norwood. The senior added 13 points in the finals victory for the Lady Tigers.
Quentin Coleman, Principia boys basketball
In the Class 3 title game, he scored 30 points and grabbed 9 rebounds for the Panthers in the win against KIPP KC Legacy on March 13.
Chris Ellis, Blue Springs South boys basketball
The junior hit four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 19 points to help the Jaguars top Columbia Battle, 71-48, in the Class 6 District 7 finals on Monday.
Clayton Garrison, Chadwick boys basketball
In the state finals, he had a double-double with 30 points and 12 rebounds vs. St. Elizabeth. He was one block shy of a triple-double in the semifinals with 18 points, 17 rebounds and 9 blocks against Wheatland.
Dassiah Green, Springfield Parkview boys basketball
The 6-foot-4 senior had 28 points to help Parkview beat Helias Catholic, 63-50, on Friday to punch a ticket to state for the first time since 1981.
Keenan Harris, SLUH boys basketball
He didn’t miss a shot from the field, going 6-for-6, and finished with a team-high 15 points in a 54-45 win over Seckman on Monday.
Jordyn Haywood, MICDS girls basketball
She shot 50% on 2-pointers and tallied a game-high 22 points to help the Lady Rams beat Vashon on March 11.
Nick Heckemeyer, St. Elizabeth boys basketball
In the Class 1 finals, he led the Hornets with 16 points. He scored 12 and had 7 assists in the semifinal win against Braymer.
Claire Hudson, Mexico girls basketball
In a 68-53 Class 4 sectional win against Westminster Christian Academy, the senior had a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds. She also had 7 assists for the Lady Bulldogs.
Emily Landry, Chadwick girls basketball
She had 32 points at the Show-Me Showdown to help the Chadwick win the Class 1 title. The sophomore helped Chadwick avenge an early-season loss to Walnut Grove in the semifinals.
Amaya Manuel, St. Louis Lift for Life girls basketball
The defending state champions posted a 66-45 win over Cardinal Ritter on March 11. Manuel had 25 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in the win. In the quarterfinals, she had a team-high 16 against Farmington.
Lekereon McCray, Sikeston boys basketball
During the Bulldogs' 95-69 win over Farmington in the Class 5 District 1 finals, the senior became his school’s 15th player to score more than 1,000 points.
Brady Micek, Lafayette Wildwood boys basketball
The Lancers topped Marquette, 76-65, on Monday, March 10. Micek had four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points in the district game.
Blake Pingeton, Father Tolton Regional Catholic boys basketball
The senior had a big day in the Trailblazers’ 59-44 sectional win over Strafford. He had 21 points and surpassed both the 1,000-point mark and 500 career rebound milestone.
Max Rieger, Summit Christian Academy boys basketball
The senior had 18 points in a quarterfinal win to send the Eagles to the Class 5 Show-Me Showdown. He broke the single-season scoring record and now has 619 with two games left.
Kate Rubel, St. Vincent girls basketball
The 6-foot-1 forward scored 22 points in the Class 2 finals for the Lady Indians. She had 25 points with 4 steals in the semifinals against Tipton to send St. Vincent to its first-ever finals.
Brady Schuettpelz, Webster Groves boys basketball
One of four players in double figures for the Statesmen in a 76-70 win over Vianney, he notched a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Kenadee Smith, St. James girls basketball
The guard had a late free throw and then stole the ball to secure a 52-50 win over No. 1-ranked Ursuline Academy on Tuesday. She finished with 13 points in the game.
King Smith, KIPP KC Legacy boys basketball
The Gators played in their first state title game and the senior had 20 points vs. Principia. In the semifinal win against Thayer, he had 23.
Siena Snyder, Parkway West girls basketball
The senior -- a Michigan softball signee — had a team-high 20 points in a district loss to University City on March 11. In the game, she surpassed 1,000 career points.
Jahidi White Jr., Chaminade College Prep boys basketball
The 6-foot-8 junior scored 29 points to help the Red Devils hold off De Smet, 82-76 in 2 OT, in the Class 6 District 3 title game on March 11.
