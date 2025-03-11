Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (03/10/2025)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top winter sports performers, during the week of March 3-8. With wrestling and swimming over, only basketball nominees this week.
Congrats to Logan Gemes from Warsaw's boys basketball team. He won last week's SB Live Athlete of the week poll with 31.4% of the votes.
The senior scored a team-high 29 points to help the Wildcats win the Class 3 District 13 title on Friday, Feb. 28. It was Warsaw’s first district title since the 2004-2005 season.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, March 16 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Camryn Alsdorf, Jackson girls basketball
She had 26 points in a 67-36 win over Cape Girardeau Notre Dame on March 3, eclipsing the 1,000-point mark in her career.
Chris Cenac Jr., Branson Link Academy boys basketball
The Houston signee hit 9 of 11 shots and had a game-high 22 points to help the Lions pick up a 74-71 win over Long Island Lutheran in the EYBL Scholastic Championship on March 8. He added 6 blocks and 6 rebounds.
Sekou Cisse, Principia boys basketball
The 6-foot-9 standout had 15 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks on Friday in a 77-55 win over Montgomery County in a Class 3 quarterfinal game.
Keion Epps, Springfield Central boys basketball
The senior capped off his career as the Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer with 1,419 points.
P.J. Farmer, Sikeston boys basketball
The 6-foot-2 point guard had 26 points as the Bulldogs picked up a 113-64 win against North County in the Class 5 District 1 tournament on March 5.
Clayton Garrison, Chadwick boys basketball
The senior scored 16 of his 25 points late to help the Cardinals pick up a 64-60 win against Risco on March 7 in a Class 1 quarterfinal game.
Abbey Green, Fair Grove girls basketball
The senior had a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds to help the Lady Eagles beat Thayer, 57-43, in a Class 3 sectional game.
Chris Halbrook, Forsyth boys basketball
The junior helped the Panthers lock up a 70-53 win over Mountain Grove with a game-high 26 points in the Class 4 District 11 semifinals.
Kenadi Harrison, Helias Catholic girls basketball
The guard broke a pair of records on March 6 with 3-pointers in a season — 57 — which broke the previous mark of 56. She also broke the career record that was 144 — finishing the game with 147.
Mavrick Hawkins, Kansas City Pembroke Hill boys basketball
The junior scored 45 points to spark the Raiders to a 70-56 win against Kearney in a district semifinal game on March 8.
Kendric Johnson, Jefferson City boys basketball
The McKendree football pledge scored his 1,000th career point on March 7 in a Class 5 District 5 game against Helias.
Jack Meyerkorth, Rock Port boys basketball
The sophomore broke the Blue Jays’ record for points in a season (660) that stood for 24 years following a sectional game. He left that game on March 5 with 678 points this year.
Jaden Peterson, Platte County boys basketball
The senior scored a team-high 21 points in a district playoff game against Pembroke Hill. He finished his career with 1,003 points and became the 9th Pirate to reach 1,000 points.
Will Powers, Westminster Christian Academy boys basketball
In the Class 5 District 5 semifinals, the sophomore poured in 28 points for the Wildcats in a 60-54 win over Ladue Horton Watkins.
Raegan Rasmussen, Logan-Rogersville girls basketball
In a district win against Hollister on March 6, the junior surpassed the 1,000-point mark in her career.
Avery Rausch, Lee’s Summit girls basketball
The Truman State signee had a triple-double in her final game on March 6 with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks against Carthage in a 60-53 loss.
Joelle Rover, Springfield Glendale boys basketball
The sophomore scored a game-high 26 points to help the Falcons post a 74-55 win over Branson on Wednesday.
Brie Rubel, St. Vincent girls basketball
The junior had 19 points, hit 4 3-pointers, while adding 5 assists and 5 rebounds as the Lady Indians beat Neelyville, 64-39, in a quarterfinal game.
Kyrese Simpson, Springfield Hillcrest boys basketball
In the district opener, the sophomore scored his 1,000th career point for the Hornets on March 5. He had 25 points in a 63-58 loss to Webb City.
Ja’Niya Smith, Portageville girls basketball
The senior helped Portageville pick up a 53-20 win over Steelville in a Class 3 quarterfinal game and scored her 1,000th point.
Malia Stolte, Hannibal girls basketball
The junior tied a school record with 14 steals in a 69-14 win over McCluer in a Class 5 District 4 Tournament on March 6.
Dyson Watson, Kennett boys basketball
The guard had 31 points and 8 assists in a 78-65 win against Perryville on March 4 in the Class 4 District 1 tournament. He added 26 in a loss to Dexter on March 8.
Alex Wilkerson, Lamar boys basketball
The Emporia State football signee helped the Tigers beat Joplin New Heights Christian, 70-60, in a Class 3 sectional game on Monday. He had 21 points as the Tigers won a sectional game for the first time since 1974.
Reagan Wobbe, St. Elizabeth girls basketball
In a Class 1 quarterfinal game against Walnut Grove, the junior broke the school record for steals in a season and career. She had 117 on the season and 260 with one year left.
