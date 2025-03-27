Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (03/25/2025)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top winter sports performers, during the week of March 17-22. There is a mix of spring sports that have started and the last week of high school basketball.
Congrats, Max Rieger from Summit Christian Academy boys basketball for winning last week's SB Live/High School on SI athlete of the week poll with 35.1% of the vote.
The senior had 18 points in a quarterfinal win to send the Eagles to the Class 5 Show-Me Showdown. He broke the single-season scoring record and now has 619 with two games left.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, March 30 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Scottie Adkinson, Webster Groves boys basketball
In the semifinals, he posted 30 points to help the Statesmen move into the Class 5 finals. There, he had 29 points and drew 7 fouls in a win against Summit Christian Academy.
Rachel Berger, Jackson girls soccer
The sophomore had a hat trick to help the Lady Indians roll to an 8-0 win over Cape Girardeau Central on March 21.
Zeek Brown, Oak Park boys basketball
The senior had double-digit points in both games at the final four for the Class 6 champions.
Robert Collins Jr., Staley boys track and field
At the Ron Ives Invitational held March 21, the K-State football signee won the 100-meter dash (10.66 seconds) and the long jump (6.58 meters) for the Falcons.
Haley Cramer, Blue Springs South girls soccer
In an 8-0 win over Columbia Hickman on Saturday, the junior had a hat trick and also added two assists for the Lady Jaguars.
Grady Ellerman, Summit Christian Academy boys basketball
The freshman tallied 34 points in two game at the state final four, including a team-high 23 points in the semifinals.
Journey Gaines, Columbia Battle girls track and field
The junior won the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Como Kickoff on March 21 at Rock Bridge High School.
Lincoln Goodwin, St. Joseph Benton boys basketball
He poured in 34 points to help help the Cardinals reach the state finals for the first time since 1941. In the Class 4 finals, he had 12 for the South Siders.
Carsyn Hagood, Doniphan girls basketball
The Class 4 champions got a 27-point effort from the sophomore in the semifinals. She topped that by scoring 31 against St. Joseph Benton in the finals.
Zha Harris, Lift for Life girls basketball
She tallied 13 points in a semifinal win against Ft. Zumwalt South and added 13 in a championship win against St. Teresa’s Academy.
Omar Hussein, Rockwood Summit boys track and field
The senior picked up a pair of wins at the Notre Dame Frozen Invitational on Saturday in Cape Girardeau. He won the shot put with a throw of 44.48 meters and took the discus title with a toss of 15.95 meters.
Jonny Jordan, Chaminade College Prep boys basketball
He paced the Red Devils with 19 points in the Class 6 title game. The junior had a team-high 13 points in a semifinal win against Lafayette Wildwood.
Neveah Lucious, Incarnate Word girls basketball
The Red Knights took home another Class 6 title. The 6-foot-3 junior had 14 in the finals and tallied a team-high 16 in th semifinal victory over Cor Jesu Academy.
Sophie Mears, Wentzville Liberty girls soccer
The sophomore provided a goal and assisted on the Lady Eagles’ other goal, in a 2-0 win over Wentzville Timberland on Saturday.
Brayden Moore, Saxony Lutheran baseball
The Westminster College signee drove in four runs and helped the Crusaders beat Fredericktown, 10-0, on Friday.
Londyn Parker, Staley girls basketball
The junior led the Lady Falcons in scoring in the Class 6 finals against Incarnate Word. She also had a team-high 13 in a semifinal win against Kickapoo.
Jack Quetschenbach, Liberty baseball
The K-State baseball recruit went 4-for-4 with a home run and 4 RBI in a 14-5 win over Kearney on Saturday.
Braden Reed, St. Charles baseball
During a 10-0 win against Park Hills Central, Reed went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and had 5 RBI.
Jazlyn Rhodes, St. Teresa’s Academy girls basketball
The 5-foot-9 guard dropped 21 points in the title game for the Stars facing Lift for Life Academy.
Andrea Simmons, St. Joseph Benton girls basketball
The Rockhurst signee had 18 points in the finals and scored 16 in the semifinals to help the Lady Cards reach the Class 4 finals.
Trey Williams, Vashon boys basketball
The Missouri State signee had 19 points in both the finals and semifinals as the Wolverines rolled to a state title.
Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our poll with others.