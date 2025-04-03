Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (04/02/2025)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top winter sports performers, during the week of March 24-29. There is a mix of spring sports that have started.
Congrats, Jonny Jordan from Chaminade College Prep boys basketball for winning last week's SB Live/High School on SI athlete of the week poll with 52.6% of the vote.
He paced the Red Devils with 19 points in the Class 6 title game. The junior had a team-high 13 points in a semifinal win against Lafayette Wildwood.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, April 6 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Glenn Berhorst, Fatima baseball
The Lincoln signee had a walk-off hit on Monday to help the Comets beat Jefferson City Helias, 1-0.
Aaliyah Dean, William Chrisman girls soccer
The junior accounted for 6 goals to help the Lady Bears post an 8-0 win over Raytown South on Thursday. She also added an assist in the victory.
Kaelyn Deckerd, Oak Ridge softball
The ninth grader struck out 18 and also helped her cause with a home run in a 6-2 win against Woodland on March 28.
Jackson Engel, Moberly baseball
The Moberly Area Community College signee struck out 10 over 6 innings and added a home run in an 18-4 win against Southern Boone on Tuesday.
Ellie Glarner, Visitation Academy girls lacrosse
The junior had a trio of goals and also added an assist in an 11-5 win against Ursuline Academy on March 24.
Jake Greer, Wentzville Liberty baseball
The senior catcher was 4-for-4 with 4 RBI and scored twice in a 13-2 victory against Ft. Zumwalt North on March 24.
Caelan Harland, Macon boys track and field
Competing in the Texas Relays in Austin, the 3-time state champion jumped 17 feet and placed second in the event.
Joe Lockey, Rockwood Summit boys volleyball
During a 3-2 win against Parkway North on March 24, the junior recorded a team-high 21 kills.
Abbie Martin, Hannibal girls soccer
She had four goals in a 6-0 win against Kirksville on Thursday. She also set a new school record with the performance, giving her 131 in her career.
Kaelyn Maxwell, Webb City girls track and field
The sophomore set a personal best in the discus event, throwing 113 feet, 8 inches at the McDonald County Stampede on Friday. She was given the Ebenee Munoz Memorial Award for the most outstanding discus thrower at the meet.
Mitch Menke, Wentzville boys lacrosse
The junior posted 7 goals in a 15-7 win over Clayton on March 25.
Blayne Reagan, Jackson boys track and field
He won the 400-meter dash at the McCullough-Douglas Invitational on Saturday in 47.89 — the No. 5 time in the country among sophomores. He also took second in the 200-meter dash.
Keaton Renaud, Rolla boys tennis
The junior picked up a win at No. 1 singles and was part of a winning team at No. 1 doubles as the Bulldogs beat West Plains, 9-0, on March 25.
Brooke Schmidt, Liberty North girls track and field
The junior set a career-best with a jump of 1.57 meters to take first place at the Darwin Rold Invitational held March 28 in Lee’s Summit.
Kent Sheridan, Cape Girardeau Central boys track and field
At the McCullough-Douglas Invitational on Saturday, the junior jumped a personal-best 4.78 meters in the pole vault to set a new school and meet record.
Owen Shy, St. Charles West boys golf
The senior was the medalist with a 2-under 33 in a dual against Warrenton on March 27 at Warrenton Golf Course.
Kennedi Sims, Sikeston girls soccer
The Lady Bulldogs won their home opener on March 27, 8-0 against Kelly. Sims had four goals in the contest. On March 24, she set a school record with 8 goals in a 9-0 win against Anna-Jonesboro, Ark.
Isaac Woodward, Fort Osage boy track and field
The senior is the national leader in javelin throws after tossing 210-2 at the Bob Thorpe Invitational on March 28 in Peculiar.
Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our poll with others.