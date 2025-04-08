Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (04/08/2025)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top winter sports performers, during the week of March 24-29. There is a mix of spring sports that have started.
Congrats to Kennedi Sims from the Sikeston girls soccer team for winning last week's SB Live/High School on SI athlete of the week poll with 56.7% of the vote.
The Lady Bulldogs won their home opener on March 27, 8-0 against Kelly. Sims had four goals in the contest. On March 24, she set a school record with 8 goals in a 9-0 win against Anna-Jonesboro, Ark.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, April 13 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Harry Archer, Mid-Buchanan baseball
The junior tossed a 6-inning no-hitter and fanned 8 in a 10-0 win over Plattsburg on April 5.
Wes Brown, Holden baseball
The left-hander struck out 14 over 7 2/3 innings and gave up only one hit against Knob Noster on April 1. He lowered his ERA to 0.69 in the 1-0 win.
Caroline Chier, St. Joseph’s Academy girls soccer
The SLUH signee had a hat trick and added an assist for the Angels in 5-0 win over Union on April 1.
Kirsten Defeitas, Moberly girls track and field
Running the 1,600-meter at the Fayette Open, the sophomore posted a time of 5:56.15, a new personal record in her win on April 3.
Carson Kinder, Carthage baseball
The right-hander struck out 13 over 6 2/3 innings and gave up only 2 hits in a 5-1 win against Springfield Central on April 1.
Andrew Mullen, Parkway South boys lacrosse
He finished the week with 9 goals — 5 against Lafayette and 4 against Vianney in games on April 1 and 3, respectively. He also had a season-high 4 assists in the Lafayette game.
Banks Nesselrodt, Dexter boys golf
The junior carded a 3-under 68 to take home first place at the Sikeston Quad on Monday.
Brock Pendergraft, Seneca boys track and field
At the Diamond Invitational on April 1, he took first in the discus and shot put for the Indians. His throw of 148-5 in the discus broke a meet record.
Taryn Provinse, Parkway Central girls lacrosse
The junior had four goals and two assists — for the second game in a row — the latest came in a 17-3 win against Parkway North on April 1.
Phoenix Rhatigan, Neosho boys track and field
The sophomore won the 400-meter dash and was also on the winning 4x200-meter relay for the Wildcats on April 3 at the 41st Annual Carthage Invitational.
Lucas Riffe, Republic boys tennis
The freshman won 8-0 at singles and then won at No. 1 doubles with Gavin Collyott to help the Tigers beat Springfield Central, 6-3, on Tuesday — the first win vs. the Bulldogs since 2019.
Chaska Shearin, Alton boys track and field
Running at the West Plains Open on April 1, the sophomore ran 10:22.43 in the 3,200-meter to break a school record.
Jackson Shults, Columbia Hickman baseball
The junior provided four hits and drove in 3 runs for the Kewpies in a 12-1 win over Capital City in the Central Missouri Activities Conference opener on Tuesday in Jefferson City.
Carter Smith, Kearney boys golf
Placing at Hodge Park in Kansas City, the senior shot a 72 to take home first place for the Bulldogs, which took second in the Winnetonka Tournament on April 3.
Lexy Smith, Chillicothe girls track and field
The freshman won four gold medals at the Brookfield Open on April 1 — the 100- and 200-meter dashes, shot put and was on the 4x400.
