Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (05/06/2025)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top spring sports performers during the week of April 28-May 3.
Congrats to McKenna Lay from the Pacific girls track and field team for winning last week's SB Live/High School on SI athlete of the week poll with 58.1% of the vote.
With a throw of 47.45 meters in the javelin, she broke the school record again at the Washington NIX Relays on April 23. It’s the No. 5 mark in the country, according to MileSplit.
We have baseball in a separate player of the week poll by Levi Payton. Click below to look for that poll.
Vote: Who should be Missouri high school baseball Athlete of the Week? (05/05/2025)
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, May 11 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Daniel Castellon, Milan boys track and field
At the Gerald Mansfield Invitational at Macon, the sophomore ran 4:45.55 in the 1,600-meter run, breaking a school that stood since 1971.
Jack Cheaney, Nevada boys track and field
At the Big 8 Conference meet Thursday in Anderson, the senior won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes and ran on the winning 4x400-meter relay.
Mia Fuller, Westminster Christian Academy girls lacrosse
The sophomore accounted for 8 goals in three games last week. Her best game was a 6-goal, 1-assist effort in a 21-11 win against Northwest Cedar Hill on April 29.
Hadley Hilburn, Seneca girls track and field
The freshman took first place in the high jump in her first Big 8 Conference championship meet on Thursday.
Ava Holman, John Burroughs girls soccer
The senior accounted for four goals and added an assist in 6 -0 win against Lindbergh on April 29. On May 2, she had a pair of goals against MICDS.
Drelen Jackson, St. Louis Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience boys volleyball
The 6-foot-4 senior had 17 kills, 7 blocks, 6 service points, 3 assists and 2 aces in a 3-2 win against Clayton.
Amelia Mackin, MICDS girls lacrosse
The junior took 10 shots on goal and scored 6 times in an 18-6 win against Parkway West on April 29.
Abbie Martin, Hannibal girls soccer
The senior had four goals and one assist in an 8-0 win against Mexico on Thursday. The win helped the Lady Pirates improve to 8-0 in NCMC play.
Tessa Newman, Sullivan girls soccer
The junior scored twice against Owensville on May 1 and twice against St. James on April 29.
Athena Peterson, Columbia Hickman girls track and field
At the Dale Collier Invitational on Saturday in Kirkwood, she won both the 100-meter hurdles and triple jump.
Sara Roszell, Diamond softball
The senior drove in three runs and struck out five and tossed a 3-hitter to help the Lady Wildcats post a 12-0 win over Pierce City on April 29.
Ridge Stagner, St. Joseph Benton boys tennis
He took first place in the Class 1 District 8 tournament at singles, winning 7-6 (7-3) and 6-1 on May 2.
Lexi Whalen, Liberty North girls soccer
The Missouri-St. Louis signee scored on a PK to help the Lady Eagles win a seventh straight game by beating Lee’s Summit on Wednesday.
Reid Williams, Francis Howell boys track and field
At the Francis Howell Invitational on May 2, he ran 48.78 in the 400-meter dash to reset his own school record.
Andie Wistrom, Republic girls soccer
The freshman had a goal and an assist to help the Tigers secure a 5-0 win against Joplin on Tuesday in a Central Ozark Conference game. It was the team’s 8th win in a row.
Disclaimer: Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You may vote as many times as you'd like and are encouraged to share our polls with others.