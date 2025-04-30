Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (04/29/2025)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top spring sports performers, during the week of April 21-26.
Congrats to Beclynn Garrett from the Neosho team for winning last week's SB Live/High School on SI athlete of the week poll with 58.9% of the vote.
The senior broke her own school record in the javelin with a toss of 36.12 meters at the Christian County Relays on April 18 in Nixa.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, May 4 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Eva Alexander, Oak Grove girls track and field
The sophomore broke the school record in the discus by more than 5 feet with a toss of 127-3.9 inches at the Oak Grove Invitational on April 25.
Amya Bills, New Madrid County Central girls track and field
At the Sikeston Twilight meet, she won four events: 100- and 200-meter dashes, the long jump and ran the anchor leg of the 4x100.
Tavia Briles, Blue Springs girls track and field
At the Ladue Brusca-Strohbach Invitational on Saturday, she ran a school-record 4:58.24 in the 1,600-meter for the Lady Wildcats. It was her first time running under 5 minutes in the race.
Josh Bush, Independence Truman boys tennis
The senior picked up a win at No. 1 singles on Tuesday against Grain Valley and that gave him 50 wins in his career in singles. He won 1st singles in the Belton Tournament on Wednesday.
Zach Cato, Park Hill boys golf
The Park University signee was 3rd at the Klint Andrew Memorial Tournament on Monday and then won medalist honors with a 34 in a dual with Platte County on Thursday.
Ada Collier, John Burroughs girls soccer
The Bombers got goals in three games last week from the freshman, who had 5 goals and 3 assists.
Robert Collins Jr., Staley boys track and field
The senior won the 200-meter dash in 20.98 at the Ken Peek Invitational on Friday in Liberty. That was the No. 4 all-time time in state history, according to MileSplit. He also won the 100-meter dash.
Journey Gaines, Columbia Battle girls track and field
The junior won the 400 and was on the winning 4x100 and was second in the 100 in the CMAC Conference meet on Saturday.
Brooke Hedger, Webb City girls track and field
The junior ran a personal-best 11:30.40 in the 3,200-meter run to take first place on Monday at the SBU Invitational. She also won the 1,600-meter run.
Charlie Hibner, Chillicothe girls soccer
The freshman had a pair of goals and an assist in a 5-1 win over Sedalia Sacred Heart on Saturday. She scored twice in a 4-2 win against Cameron on Monday.
Brayden Hicks, Marshfield boys track and field
The senior won the long jump and triple jump at the SBU Invitational on Monday in Bolivar.
Emma Hunt, Pierce City girls track and field
At the SBU Invitational on Monday, the junior ran a school record 5:20.40 in the 1,600-meter run — winning the event as well.
Ian Lambert, Jackson boys golf
He won a 1-hole playoff on Monday at the Jackson Golf Invitational, shooting 66 and getting a birdie on No. 18 to win.
McKenna Lay, Pacific girls track and field
With a throw of 47.45 meters in the javelin, she broke the school record again at the Washington NIX Relays on April 23. It’s the No. 5 mark in the country, according to MileSplit.
Teagan Little, MICDS girls soccer
The freshman had a hat trick and two assists in a win against Whitfield on April 22 and then followed up with a career-best 4 goals against Principia on April 25.
Noah Naugle, Nixa boys golf
The senior shot a 6-under 65 to take home medalist honors and that helped the Eagles take 1st place at the Carthage Invitational on Monday.
Ryley Shull, Lone Jack girls soccer
The junior had both goals to help the Lady Mules pick up a 2-1 win against St. Paul Lutheran on April 23. She now has 35 goals on the year.
Hayvn Smith, Pattonville girls track and field
The freshman ran 23.90 to take home first place at the Ladue Brusca-Strohbach Invitational on Saturday. She won that race and the 400-meter dash.
Katie Stockhausen, Duchesne girls soccer
During a 5-0 win against Pattonville on April 21, the senior had a pair of goals and 3 assists.
Peyton Wiseman, Springfield Catholic girls soccer
The Louisiana Tech signee had 2 goals against Logan-Rogersville on Tuesday and 4 more against Branson on Thursday for the Lady Irish.
