Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (10/14/2024)

Missouri high school Athlete of the Week (10/14/2024)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top fall sports performers, from football to cross country to volleyball from all contests in the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 5
Congratulations to Moberly's Ka'Von Tiger, who ran away with SBLive's Missouri Athlete of the Week for Sept. 30-Oct. 5.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Landon Apprill, St. Francis Borgia boys soccer
The junior scored the game-winner with 39 seconds left in a 1-0 triumph over St. Dominic on Tuesday.
Haley Athen, St. Joseph Central softball
She hit a pair of home runs this past week with a grand slam and a two-run home run for the Indians. She drove in 4 runs in a 21-12 win over North Kansas City on Oct. 8.
Reece Atzert, St. Pius X (Festus) boys soccer
He scored twice and had an assist in a 5-0 win over Brentwood on Oct. 9. That snapped a 5-game losing streak for the Lancers.
Brooklyn Bertoncino, Park Hill softball
She struck out 12 in a 9-0 win over Savannah, allowing only two hits on Wednesday. The day prior, she struck out nine in a 5-2 win over Oak Park.
Page Bowman, Glendale girls golf
She won the Central Ozark Conference title on Monday by shooting a 2-under 69 and on Thursday she won a district title for the Lady Falcons.
Summer Branch, Jefferson City softball
The junior struck out a career-best 17 in a 4-0 win over Sedalia Smith-Cotton on Monday and went over 400 career strikeouts in the contest.
Makenna Casey, Park Hill South girls golf
At the Class 4 District 4 meet in Smithville, she won the district crown by 8 strokes and helped the Panthers win the team title.
Kiera Dunn, St. Pius X (Kansas City) girls tennis
The Warriors won the team title of the Midland Empire Conference tournament on Wednesday and Dunn won the title at No. 1 singles.
Kendyl Edwards, East Buchanan volleyball
The Lady Bulldogs beat Excelsior Springs and St. Joseph Lafayette on Saturday. Edwards surpassed the 1,000 career assists milestone in the wins.
Sydney Fuger, North Kansas City girls tennis
The senior became the MSHSAA all-time state record holder for career wins, passing a mark held by Sydnie Whiteside of Chillicothe since 2014. Fuger has 188.
Jax Glendenning, Lebanon football
He ran for 212 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Yellowjackets’ 49-21 win over Springfield Kickapoo on Friday.
Theo Grace, Kearney football
The North Dakota football/track pledge had 15 tackles, 4 TFL and a sack in a 29-6 win over Grain Valley.
Antoine Gunn Jr., Parkway North football
In a 32-14 win over Parkway West, Gunn ran 20 times for 155 yards and scored three touchdowns on Thursday.
Bridgette Hightshoe, Worth County girls golf
The senior won the Grand River Conference title on Monday in Cameron. She helped the Lady Tigers win a league title for the first time since 2006.
Kinleigh Howren, Platte County softball
The freshman delivered a two-out, 2-run single in the bottom of the ninth to help the Pirates beat No. 1-ranked Grain Valley, 8-7, on Monday.
Claire Hudson, Mexico girls tennis
The senior picked up the North Central Missouri Conference championship at No. 1 singles on Tuesday in Fulton.
Carleigh Kinnaird, Neosho softball
The Central Oklahoma pledge struck out 14 in a 5-4 win over Webb City on Thursday — surpassing the 500 career strikeout mark.
Nolan Laughlin, Blair Oaks football
The kicker booted career PAT no. 263 in a win over Eldon on Friday, breaking the mark previously held by Francis Howell’s Josh Deal.
Harper McClard, Cape Girardeau Central girls golf
The junior shot 93 at the district meet and became the First Lady Tiger to qualify for the state meet in at least 50 years.
Bennett McClure, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic boys soccer
The sophomore goalkeeper recorded his 11th shutout of the season on Wednesday in a 2-0 win over Sumner Academy. The Guardians improved to 14-0.
Jackson Miller, SLUH boys cross country
The sophomore won the Metro Catholic Conference championship on Oct. 10, running 16:24.40 at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis. The Jr. Bills won the team title for the 21st year in a row.
Sarah Mills, MICDS volleyball
In a 3-0 win over Visitation Academy on Wednesday, the senior surpassed the 1,000-assist plateau for the Rams.
Jake Murray, Crane baseball
In a 17-4 win over Marion C. Early on Oct. 8, the senior went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and a team-high 4 RBI.
Lacey Myers, Windsor (Imperial) volleyball
In a two-game sweep with wins over Lift For Life Academy and Herculaneum on Oct. 8, she surpassed the 1,000 career assist mark.
Owen Nesslage, Kirkwood football
The Maryville baseball pledge was 24 for 36 for 230 yards and 5 touchdown passes in a 52-21 win over Marquette on Friday.
Ella Schwope, Mid-Buchanan softball
The Dragons improved to 28-4 after beating Sullivan in the title game of the Rolla Tournament on Saturday. The second baseman had a three-run double in the game.
Samantha Sharp, Brookfield girls cross country
The senior took first place at the Brian T. Simpson Invitational in Columbia, posting a winning margin of 40 seconds.
Collin Sinclair, Orchard Farm football
The Eagles quarterback was 12 for 18 for 280 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 60-13 win over Principia on Friday.
Anthony Thompson, Fort Osage football
Fort Osage rolled to a 57-25 win over Baytown on Friday behind 6 rushing touchdowns by Thompson.
Mason Wardlow, William Chrisman boys swimming
Wardlow broke school record No. 3 this year with a time of 50.01 in the 100-yard freestyle on Saturday — besting a mark that stood since 2017.
Haleigh Winter, Highland softball
She tied the school career home run record of 16 on Tuesday and broke it on Thursday by hitting three with 3 home runs in a 22-0 win over Knox County. Her 6 RBI in the win also broke the career RBI record that was at 102 — both marks held by Becca Scott since 2018.
