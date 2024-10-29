Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (10/28/2024)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top fall sports performers, from football to cross country to volleyball from all contests in the week of Oct. 21-26. That included the state championships in girls golf and girls tennis.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Dominik Abadi, Father Tolton Regional Catholic football
The junior scored a 15-yard touchdown and then ran in a 2-point conversion to help the Trailblazers rally for a 29-28 win over St. Michael the Archangel on Friday.
Rylee Allred, Ash Grove girls golf
After tying for a state title last year in Class 1, the Lady Pirates standout won another title on Tuesday. She shot 151 and won by five strokes — the lead she held after shooting 71 on the opening day.
Ava Beltran, Liberty girls tennis
In an all-Kansas City area finals, she won 6-3 and 6-2 in the Class 3 finals on Saturday. She became the Lady Blue Jays’ second individual state champion.
Page Bowman, Springfield Glendale girls golf
She repeated as a state champion by winning the Class 3 title — after winning Class 4 last year. She won the state title by six shots over teammate Audrey Duvall. The Lady Falcons won the team title too.
Emree Cameron, Nevada girls golf
The Louisville pledge won back-to-back state titles — Class 2 this year after winning Class 3 last year — by shooting 146 over the two-day event. She overcame a two-shot deficit after day 1 and won by three strokes.
Abby Carr, Lafayette Wildwood softball
The Missouri pledge struck out 17 and gave up four hits in a 5-2 win over Parkway South in the Class 5 District 2 championship game on Oct. 22
Kayla Chan, Ladue Horton Watkins girls tennis
The junior won the Class 2 individual championship on Friday, giving up only three points in the finals and winning in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0, in the semifinals.
Kate Finley, Springfield Kickapoo softball
The junior provided a 3-run home run in a 5-0 win over Republic on Monday to claim the Class 5 District 5 title for the Lady Chiefs.
Reese Frey, Republic volleyball
The senior recorded 48 assists as the Lady Tigers beat Springfield Kickapoo for the first time in 11 years on Tuesday. She also recorded her 1,000th career assist during the Class 5 District 6 game.
Lucas Frisch, Worth County football
In an 8-man game that ended at halftime, Frisch had a pair of interception returns for scores for the Tigers in an 86-16 win over Princeton.
Marlon Gonzalez, McCluer boys soccer
In three wins this past week, against Hancock, Hazelwood Central and Lutheran North, he had 10 goals and 10 assists.
Tess Guignon, St. Joseph’s Academy girls golf
After day 1 of the Class 4 finals she sat in a tie for 5th, 4 shots off the pace. She closed with 75 and won the championship by one stroke on Tuesday.
Cameron Habel, Platte County boys soccer
The junior helped the Pirates win a third straight game on Oct. 23 thanks to his marker with 56 seconds left in overtime — a 1-0 win over Belton.
Evie Harris, Visitation Academy field hockey
Harris recorded three goals and had an assist in a 4-2 win over Parkway West on Tuesday.
Karvon Jefferson, Lutheran North football
The safety racked up 18 tackes, 3 TFL, 2 pass breakups, 2 blocked punts, an interception and a forced fumble in a 50-48 win over Cardinal Ritter.
Brea Jenson, Stanberry softball
In the 15th inning of the Class 1 District 7 Tournament, the senior hit a walk-off home run to give the Lady Bulldogs a 2-1 win over North Andrew.
Ryan Kassebaum, Washington football
The senior quarterback completed 7 of 13 passes for 184 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran for another score in a 34-13 win over Francis Howell Central on Thursday.
Calvin Layton, Woodland boys cross country
After his brother Reed won three straight Heartland Conference title, Calvin made it four in a row for the family on Tuesday in Cape Girardeau.
Brock Martin, Helias Catholic football
The sophomore booted a school-record 54-yard field goal in the second quarter against Lift for Life in a 17-12 win on Friday.
Alia Martinez, Oak Park volleyball
During a 3-0 win against William Chrisman, in the Class 5 District 8 tournament, the junior became the Lady Oakies’ new ace record holder. The previous record stood since 2010.
Colt Nolin, Liberty football
The junior had only eight carries but made the most of them with 3 touchdowns and 74 yards in a 42-27 win over North Kansas City on Friday.
Katherine Pohren, Maryville girls cross country
The senior posted her best finish of the year with a runner-up showing at the Midland Empire Conference race on Oct. 22. That helped the Spoofhounds win the league title for the first time since 1995.
Ra’Jon Rayner, Columbia Hickman football
The sophomore picked up an offensive fumble at the 18-yard line and ran it in for the game-winning score late in the fourth in a 28-21 win over Chaminade.
Evan Salazar, Pierce City football
His 65-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter broke a tie game and allowed the Eagles to pick up a 22-14 win over Stockton — which had a 7-game winning streak.
Beck Snowden, Fort Osage boys soccer
The Indians won their final home game of the year, 8-0, against Kansas City Ruskin on Oct. 23. The senior had six goals for Fort Osage.
Isabella Trim, Father Tolton Regional Catholic softball
In a district champion game against St. Dominic on Oct. 21, the hurler struck out 15 in a 1-0 win for the Lady Trailblazers.
Kennedy Watson, Columbia Rock Bridge softball
Watson delivered a two-run homer to help the Class 5 No. 3-ranked Bruins pick up a 4-1 win over No. 1-ranked Grain Valley in the Class 5 District 6 title game on Monday.
Elena Williams, Lafayette County girls tennis
She allowed only seven points in her final three matches and won the Class 1 individual championship on Friday.
