Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (10/22/2024)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top fall sports performers, from football to cross country to volleyball from all contests in the week of Oct. 14-19.
Congratulations to St. Francis Borgia soccer standout Landon Apprill,who ran away with SBLive's Missouri Athlete of the Week for Oct. 7-12.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Oct. 27 at 11:59 p.m. Central time. Email all future nominees to andy@scorebooklive.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Jaylen Ballard, Francis Howell football
In a 42-7 win over Francis Howell Central, Ballard ran 12 times for 246 yards and 5 touchdowns — all school records. His 28.8 yards per carry is also the best ever in a game for the Vikings.
Dane Blessing, Scotland County football
The Tigers quarterback ran for three touchdowns and passed for another in a 44-20 win over Crystal City on Friday.
Rilyn Conard, St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond volleyball
The Golden Eagles beat Cameron on Thursday to lock up the Midland Empire Conference title for the first time since 2017. The junior also went over 1,000 career kills in the victory.
Reese Cook, Ozark volleyball
After suppressing 3,000 career assists last week, Cook had 35 of Ozark’s 38 assists in a 3-0 win over Nixa on Tuesday. The victory locked up the Central Ozark Conference title for the Lady Tigers.
Luci Drury, Rockwood Summit softball
Her only hit in a 5-4 win was a big one, a walk-off single to help the Falcons win and beat the defending Class 4 champions in districts on Oct. 17.
Lexi Ferguson, Mid-Buchanan volleyball
The senior surpassed the 2,000 assist mark in a win against Hamilton Penney on Thursday. She now has 2,028 in her career and 798 this season.
Gabe Fields, St. Joseph Central football
The Vanderbilt pledge ran for a pair of school records, — 439 yards and 8 touchdowns in a 55-6 win over Excelsior Springs.
Will Geary, Valley Park boys soccer
In a 2-1 overtime win over St. Mary’s South Side, the Lindenwood baseball pledge scored career goals No. 139 and No. 140 — moving into 5th all-time in the MSHSAA record book.
Taylor Germann, Southern Boone volleyball
In a 3-1 victory against Hallsville on Thursday, the 5-foot-11 senior surpassed 1,000 kills in her career.
John Glaude, Father Tolton Regional Catholic boys cross country
The senior broke the Trailblazers’ 5K record by running a 16:00.60 at the Centralia Invitational on Tuesday at Centralia Country Club. It set a new personal best by 14 seconds.
Grace Hankins, North Kansas City girls tennis
In a 5-4 district semifinal win against St. Teresa’s Academy on Tuesday the sophomore picked up the game-winning victory. It sent the Hornets to a district final for the first time since 2009.
Preston Hatfield, Lee’s Summit football
The Tigers got a banner night from the running back, who has 16 carries for 278 yards and 3 scores. The 278 yards is a school record.
Jessie Hawkins, Festus volleyball
The junior racked 26 digs in a 3-1 win over Seckman on Monday and surpassed the 1,000 career dig milestone for the Tigers.
Madden Irving, Chaminade College Prep football
The all-state running back broke a school record with 7 touchdowns in a 62-35 win over Hillsboro. He finished with 315 yards on 35 carries.
Hannah Leftridge, St. Pius X (Festus) volleyball
The North Carolina State commit surpassed 1,000 career digs against St. Francis Borgia on Wednesday. She was also named to the all-tournament team at the Lafayette Quad on Saturday.
Taylor Love, Joplin softball
In a 12-11 win over Webb City in 10 innings on Monday, Love had three hits and drove in 4 runs in the win. The victory allowed the Lady Eagles to claim a share of the Central Ozark Conference West Division title.
Jaylen Mack, Wentzville Liberty football
Mack ran for a school-record 6 touchdowns with 24 carries and 204 yards in a 56-28 win over Fort Zumwalt South on Thursday.
Olivia Meisenheimer, Jamestown softball
She tossed a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 14 in a 12-0 win over Higbee on Thursday.
Silas Midgyett, Chillicothe football
The running broke another school record on Friday for the Hornets. He had a school-best 44 carries in a game and responded with 260 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 20-10 over Odessa.
Teigan Miller, North Andrew softball
The junior right-hander recorded career strikeout No. 300 in a game against West Platte on Oct. 14.
Maddie Mitchell, Jefferson City volleyball
The Jays wrapped up a back-to-back Central Missouri Activities Conference title run with a win over Jefferson City Helias Catholic on Tuesday. In the game, the senior surpassed 1,000 career digs.
Sophia Otten, Incarnate Word softball
The Red Knights got 45 total strikeouts in three wins from the Evansville pledge. She fanned 16 in a 3-0 win against Valley Park on Tuesday. She added 12 more in a win over McCluer in the district opener. She had 17 strikeouts and a 2-run homer in a win in the district semifinals on Thursday vs. St. Charles.
Bella Pierce, Fort Zumwalt East softball
She tied the school record for career hit with No. 112 in a 17-0 win over Clayton. In an 11-0 win over Ladue in the Class 4 District 4, she had 4 hits to become the all-time leader.
Larry Porter IV, Raytown football
The 3-star recruit had 14 caches for 216 yards and 4 touchdowns to help the Blue Jays beat William Chrisman, 54-12 on Friday.
Alyssa Ritter, Columbia Rock Bridge girls cross country
She led the Bruins to a Central Missouri Activities Conference team title on Saturday by winning the varsity race in 19:09.48, part of a 1-2-3 finish for Rock Bridge. It was a new personal record for the sophomore.
Zai’Are Thomas, Cape Girardeau Central football
In a 44-28 win over Lift for Life, the senior ran for four touchdowns and caught two more for the Tigers.
Cole Tobin, Liberty boys swimming and diving
He won the 50-yard freestyle event and was on the winning, 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays at the BlueMo Invite on Saturday.
Jade Tucker, Park Hill softball
The Trojans closed out the regular season with a 17-0 win over Staley and the freshman smacked a pair of home runs.
Allie Waldron, Lindbergh softball
The Murray State pledge went 6-for-9 this week in three games and on Monday broke the school all-time record for career home runs with No. 20. On Tuesday, she belted No. 21 for her career.
Avery Wells, Eldon girls golf
Playing at Eldon Golf Club on Oct. 14, Wells won the Class 2 District 2 title by 8 shots and helped the Lady Mustangs win the team title as well.
Asende Welongo, Rockhurst boys soccer
The junior had a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Kickapoo on Thursday in Springfield and followed up with another hat trick on Friday in a 6-0 win over Ozark.
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivemo