Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (11/11/2024)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top fall sports performers, from football to cross country to volleyball from all contests in the week of Nov. 4-9. That included the state championships in boys and girls cross country and girls volleyball.
Congrats to Grain Valley football standout Aaron Barr, who ran away as the leading vote-getter to win SBLive's Missouri Athlete of the Week for Oct. 28-Nov. 2.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner in the poll at the bottom of the page. Voting closes Sunday, Nov. 17 at 11:59 p.m. Central time. Winners are announced in next week's athlete of the week feature. Email all future nominees to andy@scorebooklive.com.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Henry Acorn, Rockhurst boys cross country
The senior was one of the fastest all year and he proved it by winning the Class 5 title in 14:52.4 on Friday. He also played a part in Rockhurst winning the team title.
Carly Beard, Oak Grove softball
The Lady Panthers’ leadoff hitter went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and 2 RBI to help Oak Grove beat Centralia, 8-3, in the Class 3 title game.
Sonya Brunner, Jefferson City Calvary Lutheran girls cross country
In her final race for the Lady Lions, she became a state champion. She won the Class 1 race on Friday in 15:45.2.
Brian Burns, Southern Boone County boys cross country
The junior won for the fifth straight time this season when he took home first place in the Class 3 finals on Saturday.
Nolyn Corder, Mansfield boys cross country
The senior’s seventh win of the year was in the Class 1 state championship, running 16:14.8 on Friday. That was a big bounce back after taking third in districts the week prior.
Brooke Daniels, Fair Grove volleyball
She recorded a total of 59 assists in two wins in the Class 2 state final four, a 3-0 win against Hermann and a 3-0 win over St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond in the Class 2 finals. The Lady Eagles were 41-0 this year.
Carly DeSarno, Lafayette (Wildwood) volleyball
The setter dished out 89 assists in the two final games of the year for the Lancers, including 56 in the semifinals against Liberty. She added 33 in the finals over Ozark and went over 1,000 assists in her career.
Carson Driemeier, Festus boys cross country
The junior became the fifth different Tiger to win a cross country title since 2011 when he ran 15:59.5 to take home the Class 4 crown on Saturday in Columbia.
Jax Glendenning, Lebanon football
The Yellowjackets posted a 44-24 win over Capital City on Friday thanks to a big night from the running back. He had 243 yards and 5 scores on the ground and also had a 73-yard touchdown pass.
Ryan Goldstein, Orchard Farm boys soccer
The sophomore midfielder scored twice to lift the Eagles to a 2-1 win over Duchesne on Nov. 7 in the Class 2 District 3 finals.
Brianna Krueger, St. Charles West girls cross country
A time of 18:46.2 secured the Class 3 title — the second in school history — and also led the way for the Lady Warriors to win a third straight championship.
Chael Lichte, Lexington boys cross country
The junior won his first three races this year and closed by winning the last three — including the Class 2 title on Saturday, running 16:31.
Lexi Lindsey, Winona volleyball
The junior had 26 assists and 14 digs in a semifinal win against Jasper and then added 32 assists and 21 digs versus Advance in the Class 1 championship game.
Nahum Manzanares-Giron, Van Horn boys soccer
The Class 3 District 8 finals pitted two teams with 18 wins vying for a playoff berth. The senior scored twice in a 3-1 win over Kansas City East
Reese McDevitt, Francis Howell Central girls cross country
The senior left her mark on the program, setting the fastest time at each grade level and leaving as the Lady Spartans’ school record holder, breaking a mark that stood since 2001. She earned her second all-state medal on Friday.
Duan McRoberts Jr., Wright City football
In a valiant effort against Moberly, a 49-42 loss, the Wildcats’ all-state running back scored five times and ran for 289 yards.
Bella Navaro-Sanchez, Wentzville Liberty girls cross country
The sophomore ran a personal-best 18:08.3 and won the Class 5 state title on Friday by one-tenth of a second. She’s the school’s second girls XC champion.
Owen Nesslage, Kirkwood football
During a 42-14 win over Francis Howell, the quarterback went 27 for 34 for 446 yards and 5 touchdowns. He threw a 95-yard touchdown to Jacob Eberhart, which is a school record for the longest touchdown pass.
Kayleigh Norris, Harrisonville girls cross country
The Alabama pledge repeated as the Class 4 champion on Saturday, running 18:29.3. She is now a two-time cross country and two-time track and field champion for the Lady Wildcats.
Nathan Robbins, Francis Howell boys swimming
The Vikings won their 7th straight Gateway Athletic Conference title on Tuesday. Robbins won the 200-yard IM, 100-yard backstroke and was on two winning relay teams.
Ava Roberts, Potosi volleyball
The Indiana State pledge had 51 kills this weekend in Cape Girardeau, helping Potosi claim the Class 3 title. It was the Lady Trojans’ first-ever state volleyball trophy.
Cesar Romero, Blue Springs boys soccer
The Wildcats defense and keeper posted their sixth shutout of the season in a 1-0 win over Blue Springs South on Nov. 7 in the Class 4 District 7 Tournament. Romero
Elena Ruble, St. Pius X Festus volleyball
In the Class 4 title game against Jefferson City, she recorded 43 assists. That pushed her over 3,000 for her career for the Lancers. She had 79 assists in the two games in the state finals.
Lukah Sandine, Fort Zumwalt North girls cross country
In the Class 5 finals, the junior ran a career-best 19:05.50 and set a new school record the Lady Panthers.
Ahmad Shebl, Ladue Horton Watkins boys soccer
The senior had a golden goal in double overtime to help the Rams pick up a 1-0 win over Westminster Christian Academy in the Class 3 District 3 Championships game on Nov. 8.
Addison Smith, Lexington girls cross country
Running in the first race on Saturday, in a steady rain, the sophomore won the Class 2 title for Lexington. Her time of 19:15 won the crown and became the school’s first girls XC champ.
Messiah Smith, Parkway North football
During a 42-20 win over Fort Zumwalt East, the senior ran for 140 yards on 14 carries. That pushed his career total to 3,494, becoming the all-time leader for the Vikings. The late Aaron O’Neal held the previous mark with 3,491 yards.
Christina Soto, Lindbergh girls cross country
In her last race, the Class 5 finals on Friday, the senior ran 19:18.8 to set a new school record for the Flyers.
Ayden Wilhelm, Blue Springs South football
His 47-yard touchdown in the fourth locked up a 19-12 win over Blue Springs. The junior quarterback ran the ball 18 times for 205 yards and 3 scores.
Lucy Wright, Liberty North girls cross country
The freshman closed out the season with a runner-up finish in the Class 5 finals on Friday. She set a new school record with her time of 18:08.4 and is now the highest finisher in the girls’ program history.
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivemo