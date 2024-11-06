Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (11/5/2024)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top fall sports performers, from football to cross country to volleyball from all contests in the week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 2. That included the state championships in girls team tennis and softball.
Congrats to Liberty's Colin Nolin, who won SBLive's Missouri Athlete of the Week for Oct. 20-26 after scoring 3 times on only 8 carries in a 42-27 win against North Kansas City. He got 45% of the votes.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner in the poll at the bottom of the page. Voting closes Sunday, Nov. 10 at 11:59 p.m. Central time. Winners are announced in next week's athlete of the week feature. Email all future nominees to andy@scorebooklive.com.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Addison Baker, Liberty volleyball
In the Class 5 District 8 title game, Baker surpassed 1,500 career assists in a 3-0 win for the Blue Jays.
Aaron Barr, Grain Valley football
After having 6 interceptions in the regular season, the senior picked off two more passes in a 49-7 over Kansas City Ruskin on Friday.
Carly Beard, Oak Grove softball
The Lady Panthers’ leadoff hitter went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and 2 RBI to help Oak Grove beat Centralia, 8-3, in the Class 3 title game.
Austin Becvar, Father Tolton Regional Catholic boys soccer
The junior provided two goals and provided two assists in a 5-0 win over Wright City on Saturday in the Class 2 District 4 tournament.
Rose Biria, Barstow girls tennis
In the Class 2 team tennis finals, the Knights picked up a 5-4 win over Ladue Horton Watkins. Rose won at No. 2 doubles and No. 2 singles.
Caroline Birkel, MICDS field hockey
The senior scored four goals to help the Rams pick up a 6-3 win over Cor Jesu, sending MICDS to the semifinals.
Ava Bush, Rock Bridge softball
The junior left fielder robbed a home run by reaching over the fence to pull it in and then threw to second base to complete a double play in the Class 5 finals on Friday. It was the No. 9 play that night on ESPN SportsCenter.
Abby Carr, Lafayette Wildwood softball
The Missouri pledged tossed a no-hitter for the Lancers in the title game. Carr struck out 16 in the win for Lafayette, which closed the year with 12 wins in a row.
Catherine Darnell, Highland softball
The first baseman’s only hit was a 2-run single that helped Highland pull away for a 4-1 win over Mid-Buchanan on Saturday in the Class 2 championship game.
Bradley Deering, Maryville boys cross country
After losing to Luke Thompson of Chillicothe in the Midland Empire Conference finals, Deering won the showdown in the Class 3 District 4 meet on Saturday in Platte County, winning by 15 seconds.
Katelyn Diani-O’Day, Lutheran St. Charles volleyball
In a 3-1 win over Ladue Horton Watkins, the Cougars got 41 assists, 5 kills, 4 aces and 10 service points from the senior.
Kaden Edwards, Blue Springs South boys soccer
In a 3-2 win over Staley, Edwards had all three goals for the Jaguars. The second goal tied the school record and the third won it in overtime and broke the school record. The previous single-season record of 28 stood since 1998.
Jackson Engel, Moberly football
The senior, a Moberly Area Community College baseball signee, threw four touchdowns and ran for another to help Moberly beat Fulton on Friday.
Bennett Freeman, Kearney boys swimming
The sophomore won the 100-yard breaststroke at the Greater Kansas City Suburban Blue Conference Championships, helping the Bulldogs win the team title for the 10th year in a row.
Will Geary, Valley Park boys soccer
The senior scored three goals in a win over St. Pius X Festus on Monday and that moved him into No. 1 in the MSHSAA record book for points in a career with 334 points — which includes 148 goals.
Mikey Gerdine, Lift for Life Academy football
While he didn’t pass much, he made the most of it in a 52-0 win over Lutheran South. He completed 4 of 8 passes for 108 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Deacon Gutshall, Platte County boys swimming
The senior won the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle races at the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference White Division Championships on Saturday. He broke the Suburban Conference White record in the 500.
Riley Hammond, St. Elizabeth softball
The senior drove in three runs and also struck out eight and gave up two hits to help the Hornets win the Class 1 championship, 11-1, on Saturday against Gallatin.
Asher Huffman, Park Hill South football
The left-footed kicker booted a 57-yard field goal in the district game against Staley, tying a school record for the Panthers.
Palmer Keith, Platte County boys swimming
The senior won the 100 breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley at the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference White Division Championships on Saturday. He broke the Suburban Conference White record in the 200 IM.
Braden Klein, De Smet Jesuit boys soccer
In the opening game of the Class 4 District 2 tournament, the senior recorded a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Rolla on Saturday.
Braxton McBride, Carthage boys swimming
At the Central Ozark Conference finals on Thursday, the senior broke the school record in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.21, breaking the school record that stood since 2017.
Riley Mulligan, Lafayette Wildwood softball
She hit a 3-run walkoff home run to lift the Lancers to the Class 5 title against Columbia Rock Bridge at Killian Softball Complex on Friday.
Kayleigh Norris, Harrisonville girls cross country
The Alabama pledge won in runaway fashion at the Class 4 District 4 meet in Kearney, running 18:10.61. She won the race by 1 minute, 38 seconds.
Kendall Pauls, St. Joseph’s Academy girls tennis
The sophomore, a transfer from Lafayette Wildwood, won in doubles and singles to help the Angels win the Class 3 team title.
Bennett Raterman, St. Pius X Festus volleyball
The Lancers beat Jefferson City, 3-2, on Saturday to reach the Class 4 semifinals. Raterman had 19 kills, 6 service points and 5 blocks.
Adam Reedy, Pattonville boys swimming
At the Suburban North Conference championship on Thursday, the senior won the diving championship for the Pirates.
Graham Stevener, Kirkwood boys cross country
The senior picked up the Class 5 District 1 title on Saturday running 15:27 — winning by nine seconds — and advancing to the state championship. It was his sixth win of the season.
Allie Stockdale, Plattsburg volleyball
The sophomore had 16 kills, 9 service points and 13 digs to help the Lady Tigers beat Northland Christian, 3-2, in a district title game. That sent Plattsburg to the playoffs for the first time in school history.
Bella Trim, Father Tolton Regional Catholic softball
The right-hander struck out 12 and gave up two hits in a 2-0 victory over Belton in the Class 4 finals on Saturday.
Violet Villa, Clayton girls tennis
The freshman won a pair of matches in the Class 1 team finals, joining Vivian Cissna at No. 3 doubles. At No. 5 singles, Villa won 6-1, 6-0.
