Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (11/18/2024)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top fall sports performers, from football to cross country to volleyball from all contests in the week of Nov. 11-16. That included the state championships in boys swimming and diving this past weekend.
Congrats to Parkway North football star Messiah Smith, who ran away as the leading vote-getter with 61% of the votes to win SBLive's Missouri Athlete of the Week for Nov. 4-Nov. 9.
During a 42-20 win over Fort Zumwalt East, the senior ran for 140 yards on 14 carries. That pushed his career total to 3,494, becoming the all-time leader for the Vikings. The late Aaron O’Neal held the previous mark with 3,491 yards.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner in the poll at the bottom of the page. Voting closes Sunday, Nov. 24 at 11:59 p.m. Central time. Winners are announced in next week's athlete of the week feature. Email all future nominees to swanson@scorebooklive.com
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Porter Allen, Liberty North boys soccer
For the first time in school history, the Eagles are headed to the state semifinals. The sophomore had the game-winner in overtime on Saturday, a 3-2 win over Rock Bridge.
Andrew Baklanov, Rockhurst boys swimming and diving
The senior won a pair of state championships for the Hawklets in the Class 2 finals on Saturday. He won the 100-yard backstroke and the 200-meter individual medley, where he set a new meet record with a time of 1:46.69.
Tyler Bax, Blair Oaks football
He had four total touchdowns in the first half, with three passing and one on the ground — and also had more than 100 yards rushing in the first quarters — in a 42-6 win over Boonville in a battle of top-10 ranked teams.
Brody Blatt, Parkway Central boys swimming and diving
The junior was on two winning relay teams — 200 and 400 freestyle — and was the runner-up in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle in the Class 1 finals. That helped the Colts win a third straight-team title.
Austin Chu, Clayton boys swimming and diving
The freshman won the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley at the Class 1 finals for the Greyhounds on Saturday.
Trey Clervi, Rock Bridge boys swimming and diving
The senior repeated as the 100-yard breaststroke championship and set a school record in the race in the prelims. He was second in the 200-yard individual medley — also a school record — and was on the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay that was all-state with a top-8 finish.
Connor Dunker, SLUH boys swimming and diving
The junior won the 200-yard freestyle and was on the winning 400-yard freestyle relay. He also two medals for the Jr. Bills by taking third in the 500-yard freestyle and on the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Brian Gould, MICDS football
The Army pledge had 2 passing touchdowns, 2 rushing touchdowns, 252 yards rushing, 151 yards passing, 3 tackles and 1 interception on defense in 38-14 win over Hazelwood East on Friday.
Deacon Gutshall, Platte County boys swimming and diving
Twice at the MSHSAA State Swimming finals, he broke the school record in the 500-yard freestyle, first at 4:34.93 in the prelims and then at 4:34.70 in the finals, taking third.
Graham Henderson, Liberty boys swimming and diving
The freshman was second in the 100-yard backstroke; 50-freestyle and was on a 200-yard freestyle relay that was second and a 200-medley relay that was third — which broke the school record with a time of 1:33.95.
Jaxon Hicks, Liberty football
In a 28-7 win over Blue Springs South, he scored a pair of touchdowns and ran for 280 yards to help the Blue Jays lock up their first district title since 2005.
Josh Imhoff, Rock Bridge boys soccer
The junior had a goal and an added an assist in a 2-1 win over Blue Springs in the Class 4 District 7 championship game on Monday. It was a third straight district title for the Bruins.
Palmer Keith, Platte County boys swimming and diving
In his final trip to state, the senior broke the school record in the 100-yard breaststroke (58.32) and in the 200-yard individual medley (1:54.19.) for the Pirates.
Rocco Marriott, Platte County football
The 6-foot-3 junior threw four touchdowns and ran for another to help the Pirates stay undefeated and win the Class 5 District 8 title on Friday against St. Pius X (Kansas City). He was 6-for-11 passing for 225 yards.
Brayden Matheney, Hallsville football
After losing the final four games of the regular season, Matheny guided the Indians to three straight district wins to take the title. In a 37-35 win over Moberly on Friday, he threw for 345 yards and 3 touchdowns and added two more scores on the ground.
Preston McCracken, Republic football
The junior, a Missouri State baseball pledge, ran for 304 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-10 win over Branson in the Class 5 District 6 finals.
Dylan Rebura, Nixa football
The running back finished with 6 touchdowns and 234 yards on the ground to help the Eagles beat Joplin, 48-21, in the Class 6 District 5 title game.
Noah Reeves, Lee’s Summit boys swimming and diving
The senior set a new state record in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 20.20 during the Class 2 finals on Friday. The Florida Atlantic signee was the runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke and was part of two all-state relay teams — the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle.
Mariano Rodriguez, Lafayette County football
The senior did a little bit of everything in the Huskers’ 82-41 win over Father Tolton Catholic in the Class 2 District 3 final. He had 4 rushing touchdowns, 1 passing touchdown and also added a fumble return for a score.
Jalen Ruble, Warrensburg football
In a 38-35 win over Pleasant Hill, in the Class 4 District 7 finals, the sophomore defensive back had two interceptions.
Whitaker Steward, Kearney boys swimming and diving
The junior set the 200-yard freestyle Class 1 record with a time of 1:38.36 in winning the title. He added a title in the 500-yard freestyle. Steward was on two all-state relay teams as well for the Bulldogs.
Isaac Stinson, Hallsville football
The 6-foot-4 target had a big game to help the Indians win their straight game to lock up the Class 3 District 3 title with a 37-35 win over Moberly. He had 15 catches for 186 yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 2-point conversion catches.
Phineas Theall, Cape Girardeau Central boys swimming and diving
The senior won a pair of Class 1 titles — the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly — at the state meet. He broke the Class 1 record time in the butterfly.
Max Van Stone, Chaminade College Prep boys swimming and diving
He repeated as the Class 2 diving championship by scoring 507.25 points — winning by more than 70 points. He joined Ron Hobbs (1988, 1990) as a two-time diving champion for the Red Devils.
Landon Weber, De Smet boys soccer
The senior had the lone goal in the Class 4 District 2 championship game on Nov. 16 to beat CBC. Then, in a 4-2 playoff win against Lindbergh on Saturday, he had another goal.
Tobias White, Battle boys swimming and diving
The sophomore set a school record in both the 50-yard freestyle (22.13) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.94) in the Class 1 finals on Saturday for the Spartans. He was all-state in both events.
Gage Wright, Grain Valley boys swimming and diving
The Eagles had two of the top three finishers in the Class 1 diving finals. Wright won the title with a score of 409.15 points in his three rounds of competition. He’s the school's first champion in this sport.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified