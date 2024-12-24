Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (12/24/2024)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top fall and winter sports performers, from football to basketball from all contests in the week of Dec. 9-14
Congrats to Jaryn Hatcher from Green City who won last week'sSBLive's Missouri Athlete of the Week for Dec. 9-14.
The junior tallied 30 points and nearly outscored Mercer to help the Lady Gophers win 64-38 on Dec. 10.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Dec. 29 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Noah Barnes. Parkway South boys basketball
The senior guard hit 5 3-pointers and finished with 24 points and added 6 assists in a win against Affton on Dec. 18.
Caroline Bell, Jefferson City girls wrestling
The sophomore posted a 4-0 mark to take first place at the Blair Oaks on Dec. 18, which included a pin in 17 seconds. She took first place in the 170-pound bracket.
Micah Boone, Maplewood-Richmond Heights boys basketball
The senior had a pair of double-doubles last week for the Blue Devils. He had 23 points and 21 rebounds — while adding 8 assists — in a 77-57 win over Bishop DuBourg on Monday. In a 67-19 triumph over Metro, he had 11 points and 14 rebounds.
Lilly Breeden, Liberty girls wrestling
The junior stayed perfect at the KC Stampede by taking first place in the 100-pound bracket on Saturday for the Lady Blue Jays. Now a three-time champion at the event, she went 6-0 with five pins.
Baylie Busby, Northeast Nodaway girls basketball
The senior posted a rare quadruple-double in a 51-22 win against Gilman City. She scored 12 points, added 11 assists, 10 steals and 10 rebounds on Nov. 16.
Lily Carr, Spokane girls basketball
The sophomore tallied 22 points, while adding 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals and two blocks for the 16th-seeded Lady Owls in a loss against Walnut Grove, the No. 1 seed, in the Walnut Grove Tournament on Dec. 21
Jayden Crisp, Kirksville boys wrestling
He was one of two Tigers to hit 100 career wins this past weekend. Competing at the Sam Richardson Dual in Moberly, the senior, wrestling at 113 pounds, went 3-0 with pins in 2 minutes, 0:49 and 1:26.
Killian Evans, Blue Springs South girls wrestling
She posted a 4-0 mark to win the 100-pound bracket at the Raytown Holiday Tournament on Saturday. She also picked up her 100th career win over the weekend.
John Fleeman, Kingsville boys basketball
The 6-foot-11 junior surpassed the 1,000-point mark for the Tigers in a game against Sedalia Sacred Heart on Dec. 21 at the W-K Shootout.
Abigail Fuglsang, Camdenton girls wrestling
The three-time all-stater is now 19-0 on the year after taking first place at the Nixa Invitational on Dec. 16. She pinned all four opponents in 2 minutes or less to take first in the 110-pound bracket.
Leo Gayman, Park Hill boys basketball
He added 25 points in a 57-48 win over Rock Bridge on Dec. 19 and 18 for the Trojans in a 61-50 win over Lee’s Summit West. In the latter, he scored his 1,000th career point.
Zoey Haney, Troy Buchanan girls wrestling
Wrestling at the Christmas Knockout Tournament in Kissimmee, Florida, Haney went 5-0 to take home first place in the 100-pound bracket for the Lady Trojans.
Addison Harkins, Nixa girls wrestling
She posted a 4-0 record with three pins to take home first place in the 125-pound bracket at the Nixa Girls Invitational on Dec. 16. She also picked up her 100th win in the event — which Nixa won with 264 1/2 points.
Dempsey Harris, Carl Junction girls basketball
The freshman hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points to help the Lady Bulldog pick up a 71-35 win over Neosho on Dec. 16.
Jamiah Herring-Green, Hazelwood West girls basketball
The 5-foot-10 freshman continues her dazzling start to her high school career. She had 27 vs. Fort Zumwalt West, 14 against Rolla and 23 against St. Charles West last week. She’s averaging 23.2 points per game for the Lady Wildcats.
Kamden Hooper, Odessa boys wrestling
A defending Class 2 state champion, Hooper went 3-0 in a tri-meet on Dec. 18 against Cameron, Kansas City Center and Chillicothe. He posted a pin and two tech falls.
Jayden Keller, Brookfield girls wrestling
Defending state champion Jayden Keller improved to 15-0 on the year with a 4-0 run at The Battle At The Katy Trail on Dec. 20-21. Keller posted three wins by fall to win the 100-pound bracket.
Haley Lankford, Chilhowee girls basketball
The senior surpassed the 1,000-point mark in her career in a 51-22 win over Norborne in the W-K Holiday Shootout on Dec. 20 in Sedalia.
Braxon Linville, North Andrew boys basketball
The senior helped the Cardinals pick up a 57-28 win over North Nodaway on Monday and scored his 1,000th career point in the victory.
Eli Peregoy, Sullivan boys wrestling
The Eagles got a first-place finish from Peregoy, who won the 138-pound bracket at the Steve Johnson Invitational in Jefferson City on Dec. 21. He is now 15-0 on the year.
Blake Pingeton, Father Tolton Regional Catholic boys basketball
The Trailblazers secured an 81-76 overtime win over St. Mary’s South Side on Wednesday in St. Louis. The senior forward had a game-high 31 for Tolton.
Connor Poole, Cape Girardeau Central boys wrestling
Competing at the 51st Annual Cape Central Tiger Classic, he won the 285-pound bracket with five wins — after entering the meeting with a 6-5 record on the year. He pinned four of the five opponents.
Jackson Rotterman, St. Pius X (KC) boys wrestling
The Air Force signee beat wrestlers from Wisconsin, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Kansas on the way to the 215-pound title at the KC Stampede on Friday and Saturday. He helped the Warriors take fourth out of 75 teams.
Easton Rust, Ash Grove boys basketball
In a 69-64 win against Greenfield in the Walnut Grove Tournament, the sophomore had a team-high 27 points to lift the Pirates to a win.
Justin Schutter, Kirksville boys wrestling
The junior went 4-0 at the Sam Richardson Dual in Moberly this past weekend, which featured three first-period pins. He secured his 100th win over the weekend for the Tigers.
Delanie Smith, Mid-Buchanan girls wrestling
The senior had two tech falls and three falls to take home first place in the 115-pound bracket at The Battle At The Katy Trail on Dec. 20-21 in Sedalia. She is now 11-0 on the year for the Lady Dragons.
Johnston Stewart, St. Joseph Christian boys basketball
The senior hit the 1,000-point mark in a 66-22 win over DeKalb on Dec. 21 in the Holiday Hoops at Civic Arena event in St. Joseph.
Brysen Wessell, Jackson boys wrestling
The 6-foot-6 senior competing in the 285-pound bracket went 3-0 with two pins — in a combined 2 minutes, 4 seconds — during the Missouri/Illinois Dual Challenge on Wednesday in Jackson.
Dillon Willis, Maysville boys basketball
The senior, who holds college offers for both basketball and football, became the Wolverines’ all-time leading scorer on Dec. 21 in St. Joseph. He broke the previous record and now has 1,514 points.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified