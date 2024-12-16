Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (12/16/2024)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top fall and winter sports performers, from football to basketball from all contests in the week of Dec. 9-14
Congrats to Jayden McCaster from De Smet football who won last week'sSBLive's Missouri Athlete of the Week for Dec. 2-7 with 43% of the votes.
McCaster had four catches for 38 yards but did the most damage on the ground, rushing 13 times for 200 yards and 2 TDs in a 35-20 win over Nixa in the Class 6 finals.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Dec. 22 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Addison Bailey, West Platte girls wrestling
Bailey went 5-0 with five pins — all in the first period — to take home first place in the 120-pound bracket at the Coffman Invitational on Saturday at Truman High School. Her longest match was 1:38, which came in the finals.
Brody Blades, Republic boys basketball
The sophomore hit 8 3-pointers and scored a career-high 28 points to help Republic beat Branson, 75-69, on Friday. The Tigers hit a school-record 15 3s in the win.
Sandy Breeden, Liberty girls wrestling
Competing at the Belton Lady Pirate Invitational on Saturday, Breeden took home the 105-pound championship for the Lady Blue Jays.
Sekou Cisse, Principia boys basketball
The 6-foot-9 sophomore had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds in a 76-65 win over Father Tolton Regional Catholic on Dec. 11 in the Norm Stewart Classic in Columbia.
Trace Combs, Harrisburg boys basketball
The senior hit a buzzer-beater to help the Bulldogs beat Southern Boone, 53-51, on Dec. 13. Earlier in the week, he had 26 points, 6 rebounds and 6 steals in a 57-54 win over Van Buren on Dec. 10.
Alex Couch, Liberty North girls basketball
In a 61-26 win over Shawnee Mission South on Dec. 11, the junior scored a game-high 25.
Elsa Dogotch, Carl Junction girls swimming
The junior won the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle and was third in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Monett Invitational on Dec. 10.
PJ Farmer, Sikeston boys basketball
The senior, a Southeast Missouri State pledge, has a game-high 21 points to help the Bulldogs beat Dexter, 79-37, in the SEMO Conference Tournament on Dec. 10.
Caitlin Hartwig, Liberty girls swimming
She won the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle — while setting the Lee’s Summit Invitational meet record in the event with a 5:08.04. She was also on the winning 200-yard freestyle relay.
Jaryn Hatcher, Green City girls basketball
The junior tallied 30 points and nearly outscored Mercer to help the Lady Gophers win 64-38 on Dec. 10.
Jordyn Haywood, MICDS girls basketball
The freshman posted a solid game in a 73-44 win over Ladue Horton Watkins on Friday. She had 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 8 steals and 3 blocks.
Eli Herbert, Grain Valley boys basketball
A Liberty University pledge, the junior scored a game-high 26 points to help the Eagles beat William Chrisman, 53-38. He added 19 in a 70-55 win over Fort Osage on Friday.
Lucy Hough, Lebanon girls swimming
She was one of two Lady Jackets to set records in the Webb City meet on Dec. 10. She set the pool and meet record in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke.
Missy Mizell, Lebanon girls swimming
The junior won the 50-yard freestyle and broke the meet and pool record at the Webb City meet on Tuesday. She also set a meet record in the 100-yard backstroke.
Maggie Ortmann, Washington girls wrestling
The returning all-stater went 4-0 to take home first place in the 145-pound bracket at the Union Tournament on Friday and was named the tournament Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Ava Pratt, Lee’s Summit St. Michael the Archangel girls basketball
The 6-foot-1 sophomore had 16 points, 16 rebounds and 3 assists in a win over Father Tolton Regional Catholic on Dec. 11.
Jack Putnam, Columbia Battle boys basketball
He hit a three-quarter court length buzzer-beater to lift the Spartans to a win over Miller Career Academy on Friday, 83-82.
Avery Rausch, Lee’s Summit girls basketball
The Truman State basketball signee surpassed the 1,000-point mark in a 49-39 win over Blue Springs South on Dec. 9.
Jake Sloan, Platte County boys archery
The freshman shot a school-record 293 to take home first place in the 3D archery event at the 3rd Annual Warrior Hunt in Smithville on Friday.
Kyndall Spain, Cardinal Ritter girls track and field
The South Carolina signee competed at an indoor track and field meet on Saturday in Topeka and ran 8.54 in the 60-meter hurdles — the best time in the country in 2024.
Lelynd Stranger, Fox boys wrestling
The senior pinned Marquette’s Connor McBride in 54 seconds in a dual in a 150-pound match — in a 76-6 win for Fox. The win was No. 100 for Stranger.
Kaden Updike, Oakville boys wrestling
Wrestling in the 215-pound bracket of the Longhorn Invitational at Parkway West, the sophomore went 3-0 and took home first place.
Luke Walsh, Vianney boys basketball
The Southern Illinois signee scored a school-record 50 points in an 89-71 win over CBC on Tuesday.
Isaiah Watkins, East Buchanan boys basketball
In an 80-22 win against Plattsburg on Tuesday, the senior scored his 1,000th career point in the third quarter for the Bulldogs.
Clare Williams, Palmyra girls basketball
In the championship game of the Monroe City Tournament, the Ottawa University signee scored her 1,000th point.
