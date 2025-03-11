Montana high school boys basketball playoff brackets: 2025 MHSA state matchups and game times
The Montana high school boys basketball state playoffs have reached the MHSA final destination this week - March 13-March 15 - as we march toward championship finals Saturday in towns throughout the state.
The Class 'AA' tournament will be held on the Montana State University campus in Bozeman. The Class 'A' tournament will take place at MetraPark in Billings. The Class 'B' tournament will be hosted by the University of Montana in Missoula. And the Class 'C' tournament is set for the Civic Center in Butte.
Gallatin, the defending Class 'AA' champion, opens Thursday against Hellgate.
One of the biggest storyline this week is in the 'B' tournament as Missoula Loyola tries to become just the second high school in that classification to ever to win three MHSA titles in a row.
