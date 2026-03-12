And just like that, if you blinked, you missed the 2025-2026 high school wrestling season, as once she got rolling the only thing stopping her was the calendar.

Pennsylvania closed their season a week ago with nothing changing amongst the teams in our rankings. Ohio’s loaded Perrysburg District saw the top three in the team standings, Perrysburg, St. Edward, and Brecksville, finish in that order, which reflects our ratings. Ohio is now at their state tournament, which runs Friday thru Sunday.

New Jersey just completed their regional round of competition with all the top teams winning their slates. The single class state tournament starts on Thursday and concludes on Saturday.

To our knowledge, that will be it. If we missed another state still going at it, we apologize.

Ohio’s affair can be watched on Flo Wrestling (archive – tape delay only). New Jersey can be watched at NJ.com. They have single day or full tournament PPV options.

We’ll be back next week with our final team rankings for the season.

2025-26 Top 40 National High School Wrestling Rankings - March 12, 2026

1-Buchanan, CA

Previous No. 1

The season ended with them as CA state tournament champs for the 9th time in the last 10 years.

2-Lake Highland Prep, FL

Previous No. 2

Season ended with them winning their second straight National Prep Tournament.

3-Blair Academy, NJ

Previous No. 3

Finished third at the National Prep Tournament but beat Lake Highland on three occasions.

4-Delbarton, NJ

Previous No. 4

Won the Region 3 Tournament Crown over West Morris, 336.5-127.

5-Faith Christian Academy, PA

Previous No. 5

Captured their fourth straight PIAA AA State Tournament Crown, 224-175, over Bishop McCort with Bishop McDevitt in third.

6-Malvern Prep, PA

Previous No. 6

Season has ended. Were second in the National Prep Team Race.

7-Wyoming Seminary, PA

Previous No. 7

Finished season by placing fourth in the NP Team Standings.

8-Christian Brothers Academy, NJ

Previous No. 8

Won the Region 6 Tournament Title over Seton Hall Prep, 273.5-158.5.

9-Poway, CA

Previous No. 9

Season is over with them finishing second to Buchanan at the state tournament and ahead of St. John Bosco.

10-St. John Bosco, CA

Previous No. 10

Landed third in the state tournament standings as their season is now complete.

11-Bishop McCort, PA

Previous No. 11

Finished second at the AA states to Faith Christian but ahead of Bishop McDevitt.

12-Clovis, CA

Previous No. 12

Their season is now over with them ending in third fourth in the state tournament hierarchy.

13-Clovis North, CA

Previous No. 13

Season is over. They were sixth in the state standings behind Gilroy but have outperformed Gilroy at every other stop.

14-Perrysburg, OH

Previous No. 14

Brought home the team title from the Division I Perrysburg District Tournament outpointing St. Edward, 271-259.

15-Bishop McDevitt, PA

Previous No. 15

Came in third in the PIAA AA State Tournament team standings.

16-Stillwater, OK

Previous No. 16

Season ended. They were 6A State Tournament team champions.

17-Bixby, OK

Previous No. 17

Season is now complete. Were second at the 6A State Tournament.

18-Edmond North, OK

Previous No. 18

The campaign closed with them third in the 6A states.

19-St. Edward, OH

Previous No. 19

Placed second at the Perrysburg District behind Perrysburg but ahead of Brecksville.

20-Dublin Coffman, OH

Previous No. 20

Cruised to first at the Division I Hilliard Darby District, 263.5-153.5.

21-Massillon Perry, OH

Previous No. 20

Competed at the DI Wadsworth District and brought home the team title over Louisville, 241-175.

22-St. Peter’s Prep, NJ

Previous No. 22

Captured the team crown at the Region 4 Tournament, 258-163.5, to outpoint North Hunterdon.

23-Bergen Catholic, NJ

Previous No. 23

Claimed the team trophy at the Region 2 Tournament ahead of Paramus Catholic, 286.5-235.

24-St. Joseph Regional, NJ

Previous No. 24

Won the Region 1 Crown, 275-154, over Don Bosco Prep.

25-Greens Farms Academy, CT

Previous No. 25

Ended the year 5th in the NP Team Standings.

26-Broken Arrow, OK

Previous No. 26

Finished their season by landing in fourth of the 6A State Tournament standings.

27-Mustang, OK

Previous No. 27

Season ended. Despite earlier finishes ahead of some of top teams, they were fifth behind Broken Arrow at 6A States.

28-Marmion Academy, IL

Previous No. 28

Season is now complete. They were 3A State Dual Meet Champions.

29-IC Catholic Prep, IL

Previous No. 29

Campaign ended with them being 2A state dual champs.

30-Gilroy, CA

Previous No. 30

Ended their season by placing ahead of Clovis North in fifth at states.

31-Crown Point, IN

Previous No. 31

The campaign is over. Crown Point won the dual meet state championship over Center Grove and Brownsburg. We feel that should hold more weight than a third-place finish at individual states, where brackets are single elimination until the semifinals.

32-Center Grove, IN

Previous No. 32

Finished their year by capturing the first-place trophy at the Indiana States.

33-Brownsburg, IN

Previous No. 33

Season completed with them in second in the state tournament team standings.

34-Grassfield, VA

Previous No. 34

The campaign has ended with them as Class 6 State Champions.

35-Brecksville, OH

Previous No. 35

Finished third at the Perrysburg District, behind Perrysburg and St. Edward.

36-Allen, TX

Previous No. 36

Season over. Won the 6A State Tournament Crown over The Woodlands, 199.5-112.5.

37-St. Michael-Albertville, MN

Previous No. 37

Season ended. Won a AAA state dual title.

38-Dundee, MI

Previous No. 38

Competed at the 3A State Tournament where team scores were not tabulated.

39-Shakopee, MN

Previous No. 39

Season over. They were second in the AAA pecking order.

40-Stillwater, MN

Previous No. 40

Season ended. They lost a dual to Shakopee at states.