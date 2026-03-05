For the purpose of getting through a ton of wrestling results in a short amount of time, we will push the big debate over who should be number one to end the season, with Buchanan, the current number one, or No. 2 Lake Highland Prep. Both ended their season strongly winning their perspective year end tournaments easily.

Gilroy benefited greatly from their state tournament performance as they were this week’s big mover. Oklahoma’s state tournaments were held last weekend with Stillwater and Bixby proving to be the cream of that crop. Stillwater is now the 6A state duals and tournament champion with Bixby being second at both.

Counting this weekend, there are two weeks left in the season with just a few holding states next week (New Jersey and Ohio). The majority have wrapped up already. This weekend is the last one with a more robust slate with states being held in Florida, Maryland, and Pennsylvania amongst other locales.

We want to keep you up to date on what the top teams have done each week, and with another set of states filing their last results for the 2025-26 campaign, we didn’t want to skip a report this week just because we didn’t have time to dig deep into analyzing the top spot.

2025-26 Top 40 National High School Wrestling Rankings - March 6, 2026

1-Buchanan, CA

Previous No. 1

Captured the California (CIF) State Crown over Poway, 288.5-229.5.

2-Lake Highland Prep, FL

Previous No. 2

Season ended with them winning their second straight National Prep Tournament.

3-Blair Academy, NJ

Previous No. 3

Finished third at the National Prep Tournament but beat Lake Highland on three occasions.

4-Delbarton, NJ

Previous No. 7

Competed at the District 9 Tournament and won the title over Hanover Park, 336-173.5.

5-Faith Christian Academy, PA

Previous No. 4

Took top honors at the AA South East Region, finishing ahead of Bishop McDevitt, 258-210.

6-Malvern Prep, PA

Previous No. 5

Season has ended. Were second in the National Prep Team Race.

7-Wyoming Seminary, PA

Previous No. 8

Finished season by placing fourth in the NP Team Standings.

8-Christian Brothers Academy, NJ

Previous No. 9

Took the District 21 title, 310.5-217, against Jackson Township.

9-Poway, CA

Previous No. 11

Finished second to Buchanan at the state tournament and ahead of St. John Bosco.

10-St. John Bosco, CA

Previous No. 6

Landed third in the state tournament standings.

11-Bishop McCort, PA

Previous No. 10

Brought home the team crown at the AA South West Region by outpointing Derry Area, 259.5-151.

12-Clovis, CA

Previous No. 12

Came in third fourth in the state tournament hierarchy.

13-Clovis North, CA

Previous No. 13

They were sixth in the state standings behind Gilroy, but have outperformed Gilroy at every other stop including a 40-25 dual meet win.

14-Perrysburg, OH

Previous No. 14

Took first at the Division 1 Clay Sectional with Whitmer in second, 319-199.5.

15-Bishop McDevitt, PA

Previous No. 15

Fell to Faith Christian Academy at the AA South East Region.

16-Stillwater, OK

Previous No. 16

Won the 6A State Tournament team race, finishing ahead of Bixby, 172-143.5.

17-Bixby, OK

Previous No. 17

Were second in the 6A state team standings.

18-Edmond North, OK

Previous No. 18

Finished third in the 6A states.

19-St. Edward, OH

Previous No. 19

Hosted their D1 sectional and won it, 334.5-167, over Massillon Jackson.

20-Dublin Coffman, OH

Previous No. 20

Dominated the Marysville D1 Sectional.

21-Massillon Perry, OH

Previous No. 20

Like St. Edward, Perry hosted their D1 Sectional and had little trouble winning it.

22-St. Peter’s Prep, NJ

Previous No. 22

Captured the team crown at the District 13 Tournament.

23-Bergen Catholic, NJ

Previous No. 23

Were winners of the District 17 Title.

24-St. Joseph Regional, NJ

Previous No. 24

Won the District 1 Crown.

25-Greens Farms Academy, CT

Previous No. 25

Ended the year 5th in the NP Team Standings.

26-Broken Arrow, OK

Previous No. 26

Landed in fourth of the 6A State Tournament standings.

27-Mustang, OK

Previous No. 27

Placed fifth behind Broken Arrow at 6A States.

28-Marmion Academy, IL

Previous No. 28

Won the 3A State Dual Title with a 36-22 win versus Lombard Montini.

29-IC Catholic Prep, IL

Previous No. 34

Brought home the 2A state dual crown with a 39-22 victory against Providence Catholic.

30-Gilroy, CA

Previous No. 35

Placed ahead of Clovis North in fifth at states.

31-Crown Point, IN

Previous No. 29

The campaign is over. Crown Point won the dual meet state championship over Center Grove and Brownsburg. We feel that should hold more weight than a third-place finish at individual states, where brackets are single elimination until the semifinals.

32-Center Grove, IN

Previous No. 30

Finished their year by capturing the first-place trophy at the Indiana States.

33-Brownsburg, IN

Previous No. 31

Season completed with them in second in the state tournament team standings.

34-Grassfield, VA

Previous No. 32

Captured the Class 6 State crown over Mountain View, 255-129, to end the year on top in Virginia.

35-Brecksville, OH

Previous No. 33

Their D1 Sectional was at Pinkney East and they won it over Lorain, 338-172.

36-Allen, TX

Previous No. 36

Season over. Won the 6A State Tournament Crown over The Woodlands, 199.5-112.5.

37-St. Michael-Albertville, MN

Previous No. 37

Defeated Shakopee in the AAA state dual meet finals, 46-18.

38-Dundee, MI

Previous No. 38

It was state dual time for Dundee and they brought home the 3A Gold with a 60-6 drubbing of Yale.

39-Shakopee, MN

Previous No. 39

Were second to St. Michael Albertville after losing the AAA state dual final, 46-18.

40-Stillwater, MN

Previous No. 39

Lost their state dual semifinal to Shakopee, 31-29.