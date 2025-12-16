Boys Basketball Powerhouses Headline Three-Day Grind Session Showcase Coming to Texas
Some of the biggest names in high school basketball are converging on Dallas–Fort Worth this weekend as The Grind Session brings its three-day winter showcase to Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth from December 19–21. The national circuit, which has featured more than 3,000 college and professional players, will feature 24 elite programs, including 20 men’s teams and four women’s teams, in one of the most talent-rich lineups in the country.
Texas powerhouse Dynamic Prep, currently ranked No. 2 in the High School Top 25 Boys Basketball National Rankings, and Florida-based Southeastern Prep Academy, High School On SI's No. 9 team, headline the event, anchoring a field loaded with blue-chip prospects from the 2026 and 2027 classes. On the women’s side, Dallas’ Legion Prep leads a group stacked with future Division I stars.
Top Prospects Set to Take the Stage
More than two dozen ESPN, 247Sports, and Rivals Top 100 recruits will compete across the weekend, giving fans and college coaches a rare mid-season look at some of the nation’s fastest-rising stars.
Men's Top 100 Prospects
Southeastern Prep Academy
Jaxon Richardson (’26) – ESPN #11; 247Sports #20; Rivals #23
CJ Rosser (’27) – ESPN #4; 247Sports #2; Rivals #1
Obinna Ekezie (’27) – ESPN #5; 247Sports #3; Rivals #2
Beckham Black (’27) – ESPN #9; 247Sports #19; Rivals #18
Griffin Starks (’27) – 247Sports #80
Marri Wesley (’27) – 247Sports #100; Rivals #95
Dynamic Prep
Austin Goosby (’26) – ESPN #19; 247Sports #19; Rivals #24
Dakari Spear (’26) – ESPN #60; 247Sports #83; Rivals #81
Marcus Spears Jr. (’27) – ESPN #1; 247Sports #1; Rivals #7
David Baliraine (’27) – 247Sports #98
Other featured standouts
Toni Bryant (’26), Zephyrhills Christian – ESPN #14
Joseph Hartman (’26), The Rock School – ESPN #81
Aidan Chronister (’26), The New School – 247Sports #71
Zion Green (’27), Mt. Zion Prep – 247Sports #29
Martay Barnes III (’27), Academy of Central Florida – ESPN #46
Brandon Mason Jr. (’27), Albuquerque Prep – 247Sports #83
Jacob Canton (’27), Mt. Zion Prep – 247Sports #90
Women’s Top 100 Prospects
Legion Prep (TX)
Jacy Abii (’26) – ESPN #9
Kamora Pruitt (’26) – ESPN #38
Rieyan Desouze (’26) – ESPN #44
Jemini Mitchell (’27) – ESPN #16
Grind Prep & Others
Jayla Constant (’26) – ESPN #88
De’Andra Minor (’27) – ESPN #17
With elite men’s and women’s talent both represented, the Fort Worth showcase stands as one of the final major national evaluation opportunities of the calendar year.
Full Weekend Schedule
The event features seven games Friday, 11 on Saturday, and eight on Sunday, split between the main gym and auxiliary gym at Nolan Catholic High School.
To keep this article readable, High School On SI is publishing the complete schedule in a dedicated breakdown below:
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19 — Main Gym
- 3:00 p.m. Zephyrhills Christian (FL) vs. The Star Alliance (ITA)
- 4:45 p.m. Grind Prep (OK) vs. Life Prep (KS) – Women
- 6:30 p.m. The New School (AR) vs. DME Academy (FL)
- 8:15 p.m. iSchool (TX) vs. BV Academy (AZ)
FRIDAY — Auxiliary Gym
- 3:30 p.m. Albuquerque Prep (NM) vs. Legion Prep (TX) – Women
- 5:15 p.m. The Rock (FL) vs. Legacy SSS (TX)
- 7:00 p.m. Albuquerque Prep (NM) vs. Minnesota Prep (MN)
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20 — Main Gym
- 10:30 a.m. Legion Prep (TX) vs. Grind Prep (OK) – Women
- 12:15 p.m. Legacy SSS (TX) vs. Albuquerque Prep (NM)
- 2:00 p.m. DME Academy (FL) vs. Mt. Zion Prep (MD)
- 3:45 p.m. The Star Alliance (ITA) vs. The Rock (FL)
- 5:30 p.m. Second Baptist (TX) vs. Southeastern Prep Academy (FL)
- 7:15 p.m. BV Academy (AZ) vs. Zephyrhills Christian (FL)
- 9:00 p.m. Academy of Central Florida (FL) vs. The New School (AR)
SATURDAY — Auxiliary Gym
- 11:00 a.m. Toronto Terror (CAN) vs. Kingdom Collegiate (TX)
- 12:45 p.m. Impact Academy (TX) vs. Dallas Christian Athletes (TX)
- 2:30 p.m. Life Prep (KS) vs. Albuquerque Prep (NM) – Women
- 4:15 p.m. Minnesota Prep (MN) vs. Xavier Academy (TX)
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21 — Main Gym
- 10:00 a.m. Albuquerque Prep (NM) vs. Grind Prep (OK) – Women
- 11:45 a.m. Albuquerque Prep (NM) vs. The Star Alliance (ITA)
- 1:30 p.m. Mt. Zion Prep (MD) vs. Academy of Central Florida (FL)
- 3:15 p.m. Dynamic Prep (TX) vs. Zephyrhills Christian (FL)
- 5:00 p.m. Southeastern Prep Academy (FL) vs. iSchool (TX)
SUNDAY — Auxiliary Gym
- 12:00 p.m. Kingdom Collegiate (TX) vs. Impact Academy (TX)
- 1:45 p.m. Dallas Christian Athletes (TX) vs. Toronto Terror (CAN)
- 3:30 p.m. Xavier Academy (TX) vs. The New School (AR)
Event Information
- Location: Nolan Catholic High School, Fort Worth, TX
- Dates: December 19–21
- Admission: $15 per day
- Children 6 & under: Free