Top 25 National Boys High School Basketball Rankings - Dec. 15, 2025
The 2025–26 high school basketball season has not disappointed. This past week delivered arguably the best slate of games yet. The Top 5 remains intact, but teams like Arizona Compass, Wheeler, and Paul VI are forcing their way into the national conversation — and early results are beginning to challenge the hierarchy at the top.
Several teams on this list face elite competition this week, and more than half the rankings could shift before Christmas. From City of Palms to the Les Schwab Invitational, December is already shaping up to be chaos.
Here’s the full national Top 25 — including who teams play next, analysis, and stats of star players.
Several teams made significant jumps following statement wins and high-profile matchups.
- Columbus (+6): Columbus benefits with a ranking adjustment due to movement of teams that used to be in front of them.
- Arizona Compass (+3): A big win over Brewster Academy pushes them closer to the Top 5.
- Wheeler (+3): The best team in Georgia looks great before games vs. Bishop McNamara (MD) and City of Palms.
1. Link Academy (Branson, MO) (8-0)
Previous Rank: 1
Next Up: Millwood (OK)
Outlook: Link has separated themselves as the top team nationally. They defeated Long Island Lutheran 75-53 in dominant fashion. 4-star Michigan State signee Carlos Medlock scored 18 while Gonzaga signee Luca Foster added 15 points.
2. Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX) (9-0)
Previous Rank: 2
Next Up: Zaphyrhills Christian Academy (FL)
Outlook: Dynamic Prep won both games this week. 4-star Texas Tech signee DaKari Spear has been one of the best players in the country this season. He scored 20 points in their last game.
3. Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (13-1)
Previous Rank: 3
Next Up: City of Palms
Outlook: Prolific Prep was excellent earning two Top 25 wins this week. One against Bishop McNamara (MD) and one against Paul VI (VA) in double overtime. 5-star Caleb Holt has given them a much needed lift. He's being recruited by Arizona, Alabama, and Houston.
4. Bella Vista (Scottsdale, AZ) (6-0)
Previous Rank: 4
Next Up: City of Palms
Outlook: Bella Vista was dominant in an 82-53 win over St. James Academy (VA). Miles Sadler had 18 points while Liam Mitakaro added 15 points. 5-star Paul Osayuri was a presence on defense finishing with a plus-minus of +20.
5. La Lumiere (La Porte, IN) (9-0)
Previous Rank: 5
Next Up: DME Academy (FL)
Outlook: La Lumiere was dominant vs. Iowa United winning 71-47. 2027 prospect Devin Cleveland scored 20 points in the game. Notre Dame signee Jonathan Sanderson added 15 points and 12 rebounds.
6. Arizona Compass (Chandler, AZ) (9-0)
Previous Rank: 9
Next Up: Sequoia National (AZ)
Outlook: Arizona Compass vs. Brewster Academy was one of the best games of the week. Compass took home the 67-55 win behind the play of Maryland signee Kaden House. They’re one of the top risers this week.
7. Spire Academy (Geneva, OH) (5-1)
Previous Rank: 6
Next Up: Roselle Catholic (NJ)
Outlook: This was a light week for Spire overall. They took care of business in a 83-61 win vs. St. Xavier (KY). Their next few games will be against traditional east coast powers.
8. Wheeler (Marietta, GA) (7-0)
Previous Rank: 11
Next Up: Bishop McNamara (MD)
Outlook: Wheeler is clicking on all cylinders. Their 34-point win over Walton (GA) was business as usual. A Friday night game vs. Bishop McNamara will be closely monitored and one of the games of the week.
9. Southeastern Prep Academy (Orlando, FL) (11-4)
Previous Rank: 7
Next Up: Dr. Phillips (FL)
Outlook: The week included a win over Specialty Academy and a loss to West Oaks Christian. CJ Rosser has been the undisputed leader of this team.
10. Paul VI (Chantilly, VA) (5-1)
Previous Rank: 12
Next Up: Garfield Heights (OH)
Outlook: Paul VI participated in the game of the week. A double-overtime thriller vs. Prolific Prep. Despite the loss, this is a sign that the Panthers can compete against anyone in the country. They defeated Archbishop Spalding (MD) in the game to follow. Jordan Smith and Brian Mitchell Jr. combined for 54 points.
Games to Watch This Week
Prolific Prep vs. Bella Vista: A Top 5 matchup nationally. This game will have all the storylines.
Wheeler vs. Bishop McNamara: An 8 vs. 18 matchup on this edition of the rankings.
Wasatch Academy vs. Dynamic Prep: Can Dynamic remain unbeaten? Wasatch is coming off two big wins and were a key addition this week.
Columbus vs. Principia: A headliner game at City of Palms. Can Columbus defend their home state vs. a hungry group from Missouri?
11. Faith Family (Dallas, TX) (12-2)
Previous Rank: 14
Next Up: Tarkanian Classic
Outlook: Faith Family earned a signature win vs. Oak Hill on Saturday. Josiah Rose and Gallagher Placide each had 22 points in the victory.
12. Columbus (Miami, FL) (6-1)
Previous Rank: 18
Next Up: City of Palms
Outlook: Columbus has played no games since the last update. Their next game will be against nationally ranked Principia at City of Palms.
13. Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH) (12-1)
Previous Rank: 10
Next Up: Canada Top Flight Academy (CAN)
Outlook: A trip out west proved to be productive and the competition was stiff. Brewster secured a 61-54 win over Sunrise Christian Academy before losing to Arizona Compass splitting their pair of games.
14. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, NY) (2-2)
Previous Rank: 8
Next Up: Bartlett (TN)
Outlook: Luhi dropped both games against Link Academy and Sunrise Christian Academy during EYBL Scholastic play. Their next stretch of games includes contests vs. Bartlett (TN), Paul VI (VA), and Dynamic Prep (TX).
15. IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) (9-3)
Previous Rank: 16
Next Up: Kathleen (FL)
Outlook: IMG has an incredibly high ceiling. This week included wins over Tampa Catholic and nationally ranked Bishop McNamara followed by a loss to Wasatch Academy. They play a tough schedule with constant tests.
16. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA) (9-3)
Previous Rank: 15
Next Up: West Charlotte (NC)
Outlook: Oak Hill suffered a 5-point loss to a very talented Faith Family team. Ethan Mgbako was a bright spot scoring 25 points in the game.
17. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, UT) (6-2)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: Dynamic Prep (TX)
Outlook: Wasatch has caught their stride after eight games. They defeated IMG Academy (FL) and St. John’s (DC), completing a great week. In their big win over IMG Academy it was Vuk Lazarevic who led the way with 15 points.
18. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD) (5-2)
Previous Rank: 13
Next Up: Wheeler (GA)
Outlook: The Mustangs suffered their first two losses of the season vs. IMG Academy and Prolific Prep. Indiana signee Prince Alexander-Moody has been playing well as of late. He’s a go-to scorer for this team.
19. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (7-1)
Previous Rank: 17
Next Up: Crean Lutheran (CA)
Outlook: Sierra Canyon has been excellent this season. Their performance at the Les Schwab Invitational will be indicative of their ceiling.
20. The Villages Charter (The Villages, FL) (7-1)
Previous Rank: 19
Next Up: City of Palms
Outlook: Wins over North Tampa Christian (FL) and South Lake (FL) give this team momentum heading into the City of Palms. Ethan Bevis and 4-star Aaron Britt have been two players performing at a high level for the Buffalo.
21. Millennium (Goodyear, AZ) (8-1)
Previous Rank: 22
Next Up: Brentwood (CA)
Outlook: Millennium defeated Pinnacle 59-46. This team defends. They’ll travel to the Iolani Classic in Hawaii later this week.
22. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (7-0)
Previous Rank: 23
Next Up: City of Palms
Outlook: Calvary Christian has been dominant in the state of Florida. They’re another team who will be tested at the City of Palms. 5-star junior guard Cayden Daughtry is averaging 30.6 PPG this season.
23. Principia (St. Louis, MO) (2-0)
Previous Rank: 24
Next Up: Priory (MO)
Outlook: Principia is a team who will have a handful of major tests at the City of Palms. Jay Blossom is a hall-of-fame coach in Missouri and this might be his most talented team ever.
24. Santa Margarita (Santa Margarita, CA) (11-1)
Previous Rank: 25
Next Up: Basha (AZ)
Outlook: Santa Margarita has all the pieces to make a deep run and potentially win the CIF Southern Section. 6’8 senior Brayden Kyman is one of their best players.
25. Rainer Beach (Seattle, WA) (3-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: Seattle Prep (WA)
Outlook: The Rainier Beach Vikings look like a team who will only get better as the season goes on. Adding 5-star Tyran Stokes has pushed them into the upper echelon of teams on the west coast. Freshman JJ Crawford, son of NBA legend Jamal, is another notable name.
On the bubble: Archbishop Stepinac (NY), Bishop O’Connell (MD), St. John Bosco (CA), Harvard-Westlake (CA), Dream City Christian (AZ), and Wayzata (MN).
With tournaments approaching and multiple ranked matchups ahead, December figures to be a defining month for many teams. City of Palms, Les Schwab, and the Tarkanian Classic will all be closely monitored. Expect movement and surprises before the new year.