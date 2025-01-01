Bryce James commits to Arizona Wildcats basketball
Bryce James ha committed to play basketball at the University of Arizona, he announced on his Instagram account Wednesday morning.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Sierra Canyon (California) shooting guard is a three-star prospect and the nation's No. 47 rated shooting guard, per On3.
He reportedly took an unofficial visit to Arizona in late December and made a New Years Day announcement by posting a photoshopped picture with James in an Arizona jersey standing near Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd with the caption "100% committed."
LeBron James posted a supportive message shortly after his son's announcement.
Bryce James is the second commit in Arizona's 2025 recruiting class, joining Dwayne Aristode, a four-star European small forward prepping at Brewster Academy.
The 17-year-old James was born in the Cleveland, Ohio area but has largely grown up in Southern California. He's played all four years at Sierra Canyon.
After playing his freshman sophomore seasons at Sierra Canyon, he briefly transferred to Mission League power Sherman Oaks Notre Dame for the fall of his junior year, but returned to Sierra Canyon in late 2023 without ever playing in a game for the school. He played out the rest of the season in Chatsworth.
Perhaps the best look at his game has come on the EYBL Circuit. In 22 minutes per game across 14 appearances with Strive For Greatness last spring, he averaged 6.9 points and 2.2 rebounds, shot 36.8 percent from 3 and had a game in which he hit five 3-pointers.
He averaged 5.6 points per game at Peach Jam over the summer.
Sierra Canyon (11-3) is back in action against Bartlett High School in Tennessee on Friday.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @AndyBuhler