Top 25 California Southern Section high school boys basketball rankings (12/30/2024)
The latest High School on SI CIF Southern Section Top 25 boys basketball rankings as of December 30.
There's a new No. 1 in the Southland ... Eastvale Roosevelt beats St. John Bosco to win Platinum Division in Classic at Damien ... JSerra rises after winning in Torrey Pines ... La Mirada, Mira Costa, and Crespi float upward after great holiday tournament performances.
Rancho Verde, Oak Hills, Brentwood and Corona Centennial join the fold.
TOP 25 RANKINGS, DEC. 30
1. Eastvale Roosevelt (15-1)
The Mustangs win the Classic at Damien Platinum Division over St. John Bosco for a second straight year. Brayden Burries named MVP.
2. Harvard-Westlake (15-1)
Isaiah Carroll and Amir Jones improving in their roles.
3. St. John Bosco (14-1)
Braves fall to Roosevelt in Classic at Damien final in OT, 56-55. Brandon McCoy didn't play (injured).
4. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (13-1)
Knights win their solo game of the week over Sierra Vista.
5. JSerra (14-3)
Lions win Holiday Classic at Torrey Pines with a 52-47 win over Riordan. Now-eligible forward Brannon Martinsen had nine points and 13 rebounds.
6. La Mirada (13-2)
Big week for La Mirada in Platinum Division in Classic at Damien, going 3-1 and beating Redondo Union.
7. Redondo Union (13-2)
Sea Hawks go 3-1 in the Classic at Damien Platinum Division.
8. Santa Margarita (12-2)
Eagles go 3-1 in Classic at Damien Platinum Division.
9. Mira Costa (17-0)
17-0 speaks for itself. Won the St. Francis tournament.
10. Heritage Christian (14-2)
Warriors go 2-2 in the Classic at Damien Platinum Division.
11. Sierra Canyon (11-3)
Trailblazers fall to Santa Barbara on the road, 75-74, after a buzzer beater from Luke Zuffelato.
12. Crespi (13-4)
Celts win the Classic at Damien Gold Division, beating Anaheim/Canyon in the final. Peyton White named tournament MVP.
13. St. Pius (9-4)
Pius was idle last week.
14. Mater Dei (11-4)
Monarchs drop after a big loss to Folsom, 87-46.
15. St. Bernard (12-3)
St. Bernard has won three straight. Josh Palmer is averaging 22 points per game.
16. Anaheim Canyon (11-3)
Brandon Benjamin scored 30 points in Classic at Damien Gold Division final. Named All-Tournament.
17. Windward (12-4)
Wildcats go 2-2 in Torrey Pines Holiday Classic.
18. Rancho Cucamonga (12-6)
Aaron Glass named All-Tournament of Classic at Damien, Gold Division. Cougars go 2-2.
19. Damien (13-6)
Spartans go 1-3 in the Classic at Damien.
20. Bishop Montgomery (9-5)
Knights have won two of their last three.
21. Campbell Hall (10-3)
Isaiah Johnson averaged 34 points per game in Classic at Damien, including 41-point game on Monday.
22. Rancho Verde (14-3)
Rancho Verde debuts in Top 25 after winning the Diamond Division in the Classic at Damien. Semaj Carter named MVP.
23. Brentwood (15-2)
Shalen Sheppard leads Brentwood to Torrey Pines Holiday Classic victory (Senator's Division) with 20-point performance. Named tourney MVP.
24. Oak Hills (10-4)
Bulldogs fall to Mira Costa in St. Francis tourney final.
25. Corona Centennial (6-11)
Young Huskies have played a very, very tough schedule; and went 2-2 in Platinum Division in Classic at Damien.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
- Preseason rankings, Nov. 4
- Top 25 rankings, Dec. 2
- Top 25 rankings, Dec. 8
- Top 25 rankings, Dec. 15
- Top 25 rankings, Dec. 22
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: