Darryn Peterson transfers to Prolific Prep (California) from Huntington Prep (West Virginia)
Five-star combo guard Darryn Peterson is on the move again.
The No. 3-ranked senior high school basketball prospect overall becomes the top-ranked recruit in California after transferring to Prolific Prep.
His father, Darryl Peterson II, announced the move Monday on Instagram.
Darryn Peterson, a 6-foot-5 guard who's one of the most prolific scorers in the Class of 2025, is a Canton, Ohio, native who played his freshman and sophomore year for Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.
After his sophomore year he transferred to Huntington Prep (West Virginia), and he'll play his senior season for rising national superpower Prolific Prep in Napa, California.
Peterson announced in January that Baylor, Ohio State, Kentucky, North Carolina, Michigan, Kansas, Arkansas and Indiana were his final eight college choices.
He overhauled that list in July, announcing he was down to USC, Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, Washington, Ohio State, Arizona State and Kansas State.
During his junior year at Huntington Prep, he returned to Northeast Ohio for a 66-54 win over Richmond Heights,
"It was nice to do it in front of family and for everybody that came out," Peterson told SBLive's Ryan Isley after the game. "I just lost my grandma so I tried to come back and do it for her."
Peterson told Isley the move to Huntington Prep made him a better basketball player.
"Just being able to play with other good guys," Peterson said. "At CVCA, they looked to me a bit more I would say just because the skill wasn't all the way there, but here everybody got game, so just creating for myself and others and using them and having them use me."
He'll likely find the competition even better at Prolific Prep, though it remains to be seen how that roster fills out.
The No. 1-ranked senior in the country, AJ Dybantsa, starred for Prolific Prep as a junior but transferred to Utah Prep in the offseason.
Winters Grady, a 6-foot-7 four-star senior small forward who transferred from Lake Oswego (Oregon) to Prolific Prep in 2023, is expected to start alongside Peterson.
Peterson averaged 31 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.3 assists as a sophomore at CVCA and was a finalist for the Ohio Mr. Basketball Award before transferring to Huntington Prep. He averaged 23.1 points per game as a freshman.
Peterson starred for Phenom United (Ohio) over the summer and made it known he'd be transferring from Huntington Prep for his senior year.
He'd narrowed his choices to Prolific Prep and Overtime Elite (Georgia) before deciding on the move to Northern California.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports