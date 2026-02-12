Former Major Leaguer Named Manager of USA Baseball’s 18U Team
USA Baseball announced on Thursday that a former Major Leaguer will lead this year’s 18U National Team.
Brian Schneider, an MLB catcher that spanned across 13 seasons, will serve as manager of the 18U squad and guide them in the upcoming World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 Baseball World Cup Americas Qualifier.
The move will be Schneider’s national team coaching debut following two summers coaching at the 18U National Team Training Camp.
“It is an incredible honor to be named manager of the 2026 18U National Team,” Schneider said. “Wearing USA across your chest is something you never forget, and I am grateful for the opportunity to help these young men represent our country as we compete for a gold medal.”
Schneider played for the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals between 2000-07, the New York Mets in 2008-09 and the Philadelphia Phillies from 2010 to 2012.
Through 1,048 career games, Schneider hit 67 home runs, drove in 387 runs and posted a .994 career field percentage. He also played for Team USA in the inaugural World Baseball Class in 2006.
“We are very excited to announce Brian Schneider as our 2026 manager,” said Brett Curll, USA Baseball’s 18U National Team Director. “As a former MLB catcher and coach, Brian will bring elite knowledge and preparation to our program on a daily basis. Our staff and players will benefit greatly from learning under Brian, and we look forward to working together in pursuit of another gold medal.”
Schneider’s coaching career began in 2014 when he became the manager of the Jupiter Hammerheads of the Florida State League. He served as catching coach for the Miami Marlins for four years under Don Mattingly and was the quality control coach for the Mets for three seasons.
Before his time in the pros, Schneider played high school baseball at Northampton in Pennsylvania, a 1995 graduate of the school. A two-time Player of the Year in the Lehigh Valley, Schneider hit .427 with 22 doubles, 11 homers and a school-record 91 runs batted in as a junior. In his senior year for the Konkrete Kids, Schneider batted .484.
Schneider takes over an 18U National Team that has captured gold medals in the previous two years, bringing its all-time collection to 18. At the WBSC 18U Baseball World Cup, Team USA has won seven consecutive gold medals with an overall 57-1 record since 2009.
USA Baseball stated that the 18U National Team coaching staff and the 2026 schedule will be announced at a later date.
