From the Metroplex to Milano: Coppell’s Hannah Bilka Takes the Ice for Team USA
The USA Hockey Women’s team features one Texan during the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.
Forward Hannah Bilka will wear No. 23 during and will play forward for head coach John Wroblewski.
Team USA will kick off its Olympics with a game on Thursday, Feb. 5, against Czechia at 9:40 a.m. CST.
Texas Roots
Bilka is a native of Coppell, Texas, located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. According to her USA Hockey bio, she started playing 10U hockey with the Dallas Ice Jets. During her 14U season, she moved to the Hockey Club Dallas; both clubs were based in Coppell .
According to a story done by WFAA TV, she attended Coppell Middle School North and New Tech High School in Coppell as a freshman. She then transferred to Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Fairbault, Minnesota, to play for the hockey program.
She played 16U and 19U for Shattuck-St. Mary’s helping them win the Two Nations and USA Hockey National Championship. She was on the USA Hockey U18 series in 2017 and 2018 and was on the IIHF U18 team in the 2018 World Championship, scoring a goal and two assists in five games.
She helped the USA win the gold medal in Dmitrov, Russia.
College days
She played four years at Boston College. Bilka was named WHCA National Rookie of the Year, Hockey East Rookie of the Year, to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team, the Hockey East Second Team All-Star and US College Hockey Online All-Rookie Team honoree during the 2019-20 season.
During her sophomore season, she was a third-team Hockey East pick, scoring 7 goals and having 9 assists. She had goals in 19 of the Eagles’ 20 games.
Bilka transferred to Ohio State for the 2023-24 season as a graduate player. She won a 2024 National Championship and led the Buckeyes in scoring with 48 points in 39 games.
During her time in college, she played in three International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championship (gold- 2023; silver- 2022, 2024)
Pro resume
She was the fourth overall pick in the Professional Women’s Hockey League 2024 draft by the Boston Fleet. The Dallas Stars highlighted her hockey career prior to the draft.
Bilka finished fourth for goals and sixth for assists and points in her rookie season.
This past June, she was drafted by the Seattle Torrent in the PHWL expansion draft.