High school highlights of Justin Edwards, 2024 NBA Draft snub
When Justin Edwards went from Imhotep Charter High School (Pennsylvania) to the Kentucky Wildcats, he was a presumed one-and-done superstar destined for the 2024 NBA Draft lottery.
The one-and-done part proved true, but he signed a two-way contract with his hometown Philadelphia 76ers after going undrafted.
Edwards led Imhotep to its second consecutive PIAA Class 5A championship in 2023, scoring 38 points in the title game. The 6-foot-7 McDonald's All-American averaged 17.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as a senior, boasting elite defense and inside-outside skills on offense.
He spent some time as the No. 1 high school basketball recruit in the nation and enrolled at Kentucky as the No. 3-ranked player in the country, but he struggled in his lone season with the Wildcats.
Edwards averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range in 32 games.
Check out highlights below of Edwards playing in the City of Palms Classic against Isidore Newman (Louisiana) in high school, where his multifaceted game is on full display:
No. 3 in white shows off his passing and shooting ability, plus punctuates a behind-the-back move down the baseline with an and-one around the 1:20 mark in the video.
Here's what 247 Sports had to say about Edwards in 2022:
"When Edwards is at his best, he’s scoring at multiple levels, being active defensively, and showing his ability to rebound in high-volume. He’s a lefty with good positional size at 6-foot-7 and naturally soft hands. He has a very advanced mid-range game with an ability to get to his spots, pull-up over top of contesting defenders, and even utilize a floater if he gets deep enough. He wasn’t just settling for tough twos at the Peach Jam though, and instead attacking the rim aggressively with a straight-line slashing style and no wasted dribbles.
"He’s also a capable shooting threat from behind the three-point line, but he would do well to keep developing both his handle and his long-distance shooting. Physically, he has a wiry frame that he must bulk-up. He can get bumped off his spots at times offensively, but shows deceptive strength on the defensive end in terms of his ability to body up with bigger players in the post, making him more switchable up the line-up than down.
"Edwards is also an excellent wing rebounder who is going to be able to play smallball four at the next level once he adds more muscle mass. While he doesn’t measure out especially long, he gets his hands on a lot of balls defensively with good instincts and reactions in any type of trapping or scrambling scheme. Overall, he’s the most versatile scorer of the group, one of the best rebounders, and has some positional versatility."
Here are some of SBLive Sports' Nate Latsch's photos of Justin Edwards playing high school basketball:
—
