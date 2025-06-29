SI

As the San Antonio Spurs look to continue building around their young budding star Victor Wembanyama, how they approach free agency this upcoming week will be incredibly intriguing.

The Spurs finished last season 34-48, but Wembanyama missed a significant portion of the second half of the season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, limiting what the team was able to accomplish.

There is plenty of reason for optimism next year. San Antonio will return key players in De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Harrison Barnes, among others. Chris Paul is the only big name hitting free agency, giving San Antonio room to add around the margins or even to improve its starting lineup if the right opportunity emerges.

According to Jake Fischer, writing as a guest on Marc Stein's Substack newsletter, one of the players they look poised to pursue in free agency is Guerschon Yabusele, incumbent of the Philadelphia 76ers. Yabusele is a French national and played alongside Wemby in the Paris Olympics in 2024.

According to Fischer, San Antonio could also pursue Luke Kornet. The Sixers and Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be competition for San Antonio on the French forward.

