High School on SI Girls Volleyball Top 25 National Rankings – Oct. 22, 2025
Midwestern high school volleyball teams made their move during the final weeks of the regular season, with Westfield (Ind.) and Benet Academy (Lisle, (lll.) making huge jumps in the High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings heading into late October.
Westfield (25-1) knocked off Hamilton Southeasten, 3-2, in a playoff match to avenge a 3-2 loss – its only setback of the season – on Sept. 17. The victory helped the Shamrocks leap 13 spots to No. 11.
Benet Academy (31-2), meanwhile, toppled powerhouse Mother McAuley (Chicago), 2-0, to win the Glenbard East Autumnfest Classic. The Redhawks soared 10 spots to No. 12 with the title.
Unbeaten Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas, 34-0) remained at No. 1 after winning its 70th consecutive match dating to last season. Another Texas team – Mansfield (43-1) made its debut at No. 24.
The rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
Find the complete breakdown of the High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings below.
The rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings – Oct. 22, 2025
1. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (34-0)
Last week: 1
The defending national champion Bobcats stretched their incredible win streak to 70 matches by beating Keller (27-5), 3-1, in a big Texas showdown and V.R. Eaton, 3-0. BNHS plays Northwest and Bell this week. Setter Sophee Peterson, a Texas A&M commit, recently hit 3,000 career assists.
2. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (36-3)
Last week: 2
The Trailblazers last week beat Bishop Alemany, 3-0. Sierra Canyon has a first-round bye for the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Championships.
3. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (29-4)
Last week: 3
The Monarchs last week beat JSerra Catholic, 3-0, to extend their win streak to 14 matches. Junior Westley Matavao had 14 kills, five aces, and four digs for Mater Dei, which has a first-round bye for the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Championships.
4. Marymount (Los Angeles) (36-5)
Last week: 4
The Sailors last week defeated Chaminade, 3-1, and 3-0, in a home-and-away series to end the regular season. Marymount has a first-round bye for the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Championships.
5. Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) (33-0)
Last week: 5
The Chargers last week swept Fort Wayne Northrop and Fort Wayne Snider by 3-0 scores to win the S5 Fort Wayne North Side title. They play Harrison (23-5) next on Oct. 25 in the Class 4A regional championships.
6. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix) (27-2)
Last week: 6
The defending AIA Class 6A state champs last week swept Sunnyslope and Corona del Sol by 3-0 scores. Junior outside hitter Tessa Larkin had 17 kills, two blocks and 14 digs against Corona del Sol for the Gators, who take on Desert Vista and Sunnyslope this week.
7. Torrey Pines (San Diego) (32-4)
Last week: 7
The Falcons followed up their Southern California Invitational title by sweeping Carlsbad and San Marcos by 3-0 scores last week and then defeating Rancho Bernardo (San Diego), 3-0. Senior Jaycee Mack has a whopping 270 kills for Torrey Pines, which plays San Dieguito Academy and Westview this week.
8. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) (25-3)
Last week: 8
The Monarchs last week muscled past Saint Francis, 3-1, and St. Ignatius College Preparatory, 3-0. They play Presentation High and Valley High Christian this week.
9. Alpharetta (Georgia) (36-1)
Last week: 9
The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Raiders last week beat Douglas County and Marietta by 3-0 scores in the first two rounds of the Class 6A state tournament. Alpharetta takes on Norcross this week.
10. Assumption (Louisville) (33-4)
Last week: 10
The two-time defending KHSAA state champs Rockets last week beat Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) and DuPont Manual by 3-0 scores and then swept Brown and Male High by 3-0 scores to conclude the regular season. Assumption recently recognized senior Iris Williams, who is headed to Appalachian State.
11. Westfield (Ind.)
Last week: 24
The Shamrocks last week edged Hamilton Southeastern, 3-2, and beat Carmel, 3-0, to win the S8 title. Junior middle hitter Carsyn Comer had 11 kills, two blocks and four digs for Westfield.
12. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (31-2)
Last week: 22
The Redwings last week shut out Marist, 2-0, in a battle of state powers and then went 5-0 to win the Glenbard East Autumnfest Classic. Benet defeated Mother McAuley, 2-0, in the final.
13. Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) (29-6)
Last week: 11
The Sea Hawks last week concluded their regular season with a 3-1 victory against California power, Mira Costa. They next play in the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Championship.
14. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) (31-4)
Last week: 12
The independent Texas power has concluded its season. Leading the Warriors were sophomore outside hitter Claire Bolten, senior middle blocker Cayleigh Cervenka, sophomore Libero Sara Gonzalez, junior defensive specialist Jocelyn Chambliss, and sophomore setter/outside hitter Sydney Whisenton.
15. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (30-4)
Last week: 13
The Mighty Macs last week swept St. Francis and Saint Ignatius College Prep by 2-0 scores and then went 4-1 in the Glenbard East Autumn Fest Tournament. They lost to Benet Academy, 25-23, 25-22, in the final.
16. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisc.) (39-3)
Last week: 14
DSHA last week defeated Germantown, 3-0, and Wauwatosa East, 3-1, to conclude the regular season. DSHA last week honored its nine seniors: middle blockers Maddie Brown and Alyiana McMahon, outside hitter/defensive specialists Emily Frank and GG Barrett, defensive specialist/Libero Liney Abbott, outside hitter Addison Buckner, rightside hitter Callie Carr, setter Kaitlyn Jones, and Libero/defensive specialist Gail Buckner.
17. Rockford (Mich.) (33-1)
Last week: 18
The Rams last week beat Hudsonville, 3-1, and West Ottawa, 3-0, before ousting Grandville, 3-0, in conference play. Senior Liv Hosford has 305 kills and 222 digs for RHS.
18. Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) (31-3)
Last week: 15
The Marlins last week beat Romeo, 2-0, and then went 4-0 in the Motor City Power Series.
19. Harrisburg (S.D.) (22-2)
Last week: 16
The defending SDHSAA Class AA championship Tigers last week defeated Pierre T.F. Riggs and Aberdeen Central by 3-0 scores. They have a heavy schedule this weekend.
20. Marist (Chicago) (22-4)
Last week: 17
The defending IHSA Class 4A state champ Redhawks fell to Benet Academy, 2-0, and then ripped off five straight wins. They play Carmel and Minooka this week.
21. Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.) (27-1)
Last week: 19
The Warriors last week defeated Tampa Catholic, 3-0, and Tampa Berkeley Prep, 3-1. Top-seeded Calvary Christian then swept Oasis, 3-0, in the Class 3A regional quarterfinals. Rightside hitter/outside hitter Samantha Karjala, an Indiana commit, was named the Class 3A FACA (Florida Athletic Coaches Association) District 14 Player of the Year.
22. Winter Park (Fla.) (26-1)
Last week: 20
The defending Class 7A state champ Wildcats last week swept Timber Creek and Hagerty by 3-0 scores to win the District 4 championship. Paige Lehman recorded 22 assists and six digs for Winter Park, which hosts Jacksonville Mandarin this week in the regional quarterfinals.
23. Sunrise Mountain (Peoria, Ariz.) (29-3)
Last week: 23
The Mustangs last week swept Lake Havasu and Tolleson by 3-0 scores, and then blanked Kellis, 3-0.
24. Mansfield (Texas) (43-1)
Last week: Not ranked
The Tigers last week roared past Weatherford and Mansfield Legacy by 3-0 scores, and then downed Boswell, 3-0. Freshman sensation MC Crutcher had 16 kills, two aces and 13 digs against Boswell.
25. Marian High (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) (35-4)
Last week: 25
The Mustangs swept Saint Ursula Academy (Toledo), 3-0; lost to Mercy, 3-2; and then went 6-1 in the Beast of the East tournament. Senior setter Allie Davison has 875 assists this season.
Dropped out: Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.)
Honorable Mention:
Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) (29-4)
Skyview (Nampa, Idaho) 24-6
Northwest (Waukee, Iowa) 23-0
Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) 34-5
Lovett (Atlanta) 39-3
Orangewood Christian School (Maitland, Fla.) 24-4
Allen (Texas) 34-5
Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.) 34-1
James Wood High School (Winchester, Va.) 23-1
Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.) 14-1
Pope John Paul II (Royersford, Pa.) 10-3
Sandra Day O’Connor (Phoenix) 23-6
Argyle (Texas) 32-3
Norris (Firth, Neb.) 33-1
Pleasant Valley (Iowa) 27-5
Seton High (Cincinnati) 23-0
McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) 41-2
Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) 18-1
Cartersville (Ga.) 44-6
Southlake Carroll (Texas) 27-5
St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 25-5
Corona del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.) 29-5
Highland Park (Dallas) 35-8
Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas) 32-4
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962