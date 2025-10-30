High School on SI Girls Volleyball Top 25 National Rankings – Oct. 29, 2025
Late October is bringing more than just a few surprises this Halloween season as multiple schools made big moves or dropped out of the High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings.
As California schools continued to knock each other off in their quest for stater and national glory, Alpharetta (Ga.) moved up three spots to No. 6 after advancing to the 2025 GHSA Volleyball Class AAAAAA State Championship final. The Raiders are seeking their third straight title.
A pair of Florida schools – No. 12 Calvary Christian (Clearwater) and No. 13 Winter Park – each jumped nine spots after advancing to state semifinals in their respective classifications. Harrisburg (S.D.) jumped four spots to No. 15 after recording six sweeps.
Three schools dropped out of the Top 25 – Marian High (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.), Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.), and Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) – paving the way for three new entrants.
Roncalli (Indianapolis, 30-5) climbed back into the Top 25 after winning the S28 Shelbyville championship and beating Cathedral to rank No. 20.
Unbeaten Seton High (Cincinnati, 25-0) and Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo., 37-1) make their debut at No. 22 and No. 24, respectively.
Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas, 36-0) remained at No. 1 after winning its 72nd consecutive match dating to last season.
The rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
Find the complete breakdown of the High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings below.
The rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com.
1. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (36-0)
Last week: 1
The defending national champion Bobcats stretched their win streak to 72 matches by sweeping Northwest and Bell by 3-0 scores to finish their regular season. Ashlyn Seay had 11 kills, two aces and two digs against Bell. They play Lake Ridge this week in the playoffs.
2. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (37-3)
Last week: 2
The Trailblazers defeated Temecula Valley, 3-0, in the quarterfinals of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Championships. They play Marymount (37-5) on Saturday, Nov. 1, in the semifinals.
3. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (30-4)
Last week: 3
The Monarchs defeated Harvard-Westlake, 3-0, in the quarterfinals of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Championships. Westley Matavao had 16 kills and 12 digs for Mater Dei. They take on San Juan Hills (22-5) in the semifinals on Nov. 1.
4. Marymount (Los Angeles) (37-5)
Last week: 4
The Sailors swept Mira Costa, 3-0, in the quarterfinals of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Championships. They play Sierra Canyon in the semifinals on Nov. 1.
5. Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) (34-0)
Last week: 5
The Chargers last week swept Harrison, 3-0, in the Class 4A regionals. Senior outside hitter Bailey Sinish had 13 kills, three aces, two blocks and five digs for Carroll. The Chargers play Westfield (26-1) on Nov. 1 in a battle of Indiana powers.
6. Alpharetta (Georgia) (38-1)
Last week: 9
The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Raiders last week swept Norcross and Archer by 3-0 scores to advance to the Class AAAAAA state final on Thursday, Oct. 30, against Walton (27-6). Kennedi White had 13 kills, three aces and six digs against Archer.
7. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix) (30-2)
Last week: 6
The defending AIA Class 6A state champs last week swept Desert Vista and Sunnyslope by 3-0 scores and then defeated Corona del Sol, 3-0. Tessa Larkin had 12 kills, three blocks and three digs against Corona del Sol. Xavier takes on Millenium this week.
8. Torrey Pines (San Diego) (34-4)
Last week: 7
The Falcons last week beat Rancho Bernardo and San Dieguito Academy by 3-0 scores and Westview, 3-1. They play Christian High School (El Cajon) this week in the 2025 CIF San Diego Section Volleyball Championships.
9. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) (27-3)
Last week: 8
The Monarchs last week swept Presentation High and Valley High Christian by 3-0 scores.
10. Assumption (Louisville) (34-4)
Last week: 10
The two-time defending KHSAA state champs Rockets last week swept Brown and Male High by 3-0 scores and then defeated Seneca, 3-0. Addison Hurley had 24 assists, and Jillian Bohannon, 17 assists, against Seneca.
11. Westfield (Ind.) (26-1)
Last week: 11
The Shamrocks last week beat Bellmont, 3-0. They take on Carroll on Nov. 1 in one of the biggest matches of the season. Georgia Bresnahan and Paige Rudolph each had 12 kills against Bellmont.
12. Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (27-1)
Last week: 21
The Warriors last week defeated Oasis, 3-0, and Tampa Academy of the Holy Names, 3-1, and then swept Tampa Berkeley Prep, 3-0, to advance to the Class 3A state semifinals. Sophia Puleo had a whopping 17 kills, four aces and nine digs against Berkeley Prep.
13. Winter Park (Fla.) (29-1)
Last week: 22
The defending Class 7A state champ Wildcats last week swept Jacksonville Mandarin and DeLand by 3-0 scores and then defeated Hagerty, 3-0, to advance to the state semifinals. Isabel Incinelli had 17 kills, three blocks and six digs against DeLand.
14. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (33-2)
Last week: 12
The Redwings last week defeated Joliet Catholic and Loyola Academy by 2-0 scores.
15. Harrisburg (S.D.) (29-2)
Last week: 19
The defending SDHSAA Class AA championship Tigers last week recorded six sweeps, and then beat O’Gorman, 3-1. Star player Gabi Zachariasen had 21 kills, three aces, three blocks and five digs for Harrisburg.
16. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) (31-4)
Last week: 14
The independent Texas power has concluded its season.
17. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (31-4)
Last week: 15
The Mighty Macs last week defeated Lyons, 2-0. Senior outside hitter Cayla Prohaska had 12 kills and four digs, and junior setter Peyton Heatherly had 27 assists to lead Mother McAuley.
18. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisc.) (40-3)
Last week: 16
DSHA last week beat Milwaukee Lutheran, 2-0, in the first round of the 2025 WIAA High School Girls Volleyball Division 1 playoffs. Kaitlyn Jones had 13 assists, and Tegan Loechler, 12 assists, for DSHA. DHSA takes on Nicolet (17-12) on Oct. 30.
19. Rockford (Mich.) (40-1-1)
Last week: 17
Michigan’s top team last week swept Grandville and East Kentwood by 3-0 scores to finish as back-to-back Red Conference champions and then went 5-0-1 to win the West vs. East Challenge. They then defeated Grand Haven, 3-0. Liv Hosford and Mallory Wandel each had 11 kills against Grand Haven. Rockford plays Christian High (Grand Rapids) this week.
20. Roncalli (Indianapolis) (30-5)
Last week: Unranked
The Royals followed up their S28 Shelbyville championship win against New Palestine by beating Cathedral, 3-1. Grace Troxell had 16 kills, and Lily Jones, 15 kills, against Cathedral.
21. Marist (Chicago) (30-5)
Last week: 20
The defending IHSA Class 4A state champ Redhawks swept Carmel and Minooka by 2-0 scores. Marist then defeated Bloom, 2-0.
22. Seton High (Cincinnati) (25-0)
Last week: Not ranked
One of Ohio’s top teams remained undefeated with a 3-0 victory against Lebanon in the regional semifinals of the 2025 OHSAA Girls Volleyball Division I State Championships. The Saints defeated Lakota East, 3-0, in the regional quarterfinals as Nattie Slusher had 10 kills and three digs.
23. Sunrise Mountain (Peoria, Ariz.) (31-3)
Last week: 23
The Mustangs last week swept Kellis and Ironwood by 3-0 scores and then defeated Centennial, 3-0. Brooklyn Jenkins had 19 kills, and Addison Wiemann, 12 kills, against Centennial. Sunrise Mountain plays Lake Havasu this week.
24. Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.) (37-1)
Last week: Not ranked
The Lancers defeated Marquette (Chesterfield), 3-0, to win the Class 5A, District 2 championship. Shaye Witherspoon had 15 kills, three aces, three blocks and 11 digs for Lafayette, which plays Cor Jesu Academy on Nov. 1 in the 2025 Missouri High School Girls Volleyball Class 5 quarterfinals.
25. Mansfield (Texas) (44-2)
Last week: 24
The Tigers last week beat Boswell and Paschal by 3-0 scores, and then fell to Wylie, 3-1. They play Keller next in the playoffs.
Dropped out: Marian High (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) (44-5), Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) (29-7), Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) (36-5-2).
Honorable Mention:
Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) (29-7)
Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) (36-5-2)
Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) (29-4)
Skyview (Nampa, Idaho) 25-6
Northwest (Waukee, Iowa) 35-1
Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) 36-6-1
Lovett (Atlanta) 41-3
Roncalli (Indianapolis) 30-5
Orangewood Christian School (Maitland, Fla.) 26-4
Allen (Texas) 35-6
Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.) 37-1
James Wood High School (Winchester, Va.) 24-2
Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.) 18-1
Pope John Paul II (Royersford, Pa.) 10-3
Sandra Day O’Connor (Phoenix) 24-6
Argyle (Texas) 33-3
Norris (Firth, Neb.) 33-1
Pleasant Valley (Iowa) 29-5
McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) 46-2
Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) 21-1
Southlake Carroll (Texas) 29-5
St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 28-6
Corona del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.) 30-6
Highland Park (Dallas) 37-8
Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas) 33-4
