Micah Parsons Was a Beast as a High School Running Back
Micah Parsons is currently one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and he is currently making his way to Lambeau Field, but did you know that the former Class of 2018 5-star recruit also was a beast at the running back position in high school?
Micah Parsons was a standout player at both Central Dauphin and Harrisburg High School (PA)
Parsons excelled at both Central Dauphin (PA) where he played at during his freshman and sophomore years before transferring to Harrisburg High School. Micah played both running back and defensive end during his reign in high school.
Micah ended his senior season with 55 total tackles, nine sacks and one interception, and on offense he rushed for over 1,200 yards and 27 touchdowns. According to 247 sports Micah Parsons was ranked the No. 5 player overall in the class of 2018 before heading off to Penn State. Watch the video below to see Micah go beast mode in his high school highlights.
Micah Parsons Gets High School Jersey Number Retired at Harrisburg (PA)
Earlier this year Micah received the greatest honor any former high school athlete alum could receive as Harrisburg decided to retire the number 23, the number he wore when playing for the Cougars. Micah has made his mark nationwide, but nothing is better than leaving a legacy in a place where all your dreams began.
