Two-Sport High School State Champion Rondale Moore Passes Away
Rondale Moore won a high school state championship in both basketball and football in two different states before a career that included being named an All-American and a run in the NFL.
Moore passed away Saturday at 26 years old in his hometown of New Albany, Indiana.
Before transferring to Trinity High School in Louisville, Kentucky, Moore shined with former NBA player Romeo Langford at New Albany High School, winning the 2016 Class 4A Indiana high school state basketball championship.
He would become a four-star college football recruit upon landing with Trinity, helping them to the 2017 Class 6A Kentucky high school state football championship with a 15-0 record.
After originally committing to Texas, Moore signed with Purdue where he was the Big Ten Receiver of the Year, Big Ten Freshman of the Year and all-Big Ten in 2018 after recording 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns with two rushing scores.
Rondale Moore Was An All-American For Purdue
Moore was also named a consensus All-American and the recipient of the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in college football.
He played just seven games over the next two seasons, but was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round with the 49th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Moore played in 14 games with seven starts as a rookie, catching a career-high 54 passes for 435 yards and a touchdown.
He played in 25 games over the next two seasons with the Cardinals, catching 81 passes with nearly 800 yards and two touchdowns. Injuries ended both his 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons and his 2025 season with the Minnesota Vikings.
Reports Indicate Rondale Moore Took His Own Life
It is being reported that Moore died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. An autopsy is scheduled and the investigation remains open.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rondale Moore,” the Minnesota Vikings released in a statement (thanks to ESPN). “While we are working to understand the facts, we have spoken with Rondale’s family to offer our condolences and the full support of the Minnesota Vikings.
“We have also been in communication with our players, coaches and staff, and will make counseling and emotional support resources available in need. Our thoughts are with Rondale’s family and friends during this devastating time.”