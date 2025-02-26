National high school boys basketball plays of the week: Vote for the best (2/26/2025)
From the regular season through the playoffs, High School on SI has been publishing our national boys basketball plays of the week, with the weekly winners becoming eligible for national play of the year.
Our staff watched a bunch of highlights from last week's high school boys basketball action across the nation and picked our top 10 plays.
Check out the video (produced by MycKena Guerrero) below and vote for your favorite play from Feb. 16-22, 2025.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, March 5, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
The video and poll are below the descriptions of each play.
1. JJ Kelly, Chambersburg (Pennsylvania)
Goes between his legs on breakaway dunk.
2. Kollen Kyle, Weston (Connecticut)
Banks in a half-court heave at the buzzer for the win.
3. Logan Altenburg, Holton (Kansas)
Put-back beats buzzer to win the game by 2.
4. Ben Belew, Don Bosco (Iowa)
Fallaway jumper wins game and sends team on to next round.
5. Indy Hostetler, Chatfield (Colorado)
Pull-up jumper in the lane wins game at the buzzer.
6. Seth Brandenburg, Jellico (Tennessee)
Half-court heave banks in to break tie and win the game.
7. Jevon Guess, Warren Central (Indiana)
Hits game-winning shot under heavy defensive pressure.
8. Jordan Myles, Houston (Tennessee)
Beats buzzer with game-winning 3 from the top of the key.
9. John Palumbo, Sayre (Kentucky)
Corner 3 at the buzzer scores the overtime win.
10. Luke Zuffelato, Santa Barbara (California)
Banks in a deep 3-pointer in overtime that proves to be the decisive basket.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS FROM FEB. 16-23:
—
