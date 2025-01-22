High school basketball 2025 playoff start dates in every state
Playoff season is right around the corner in high school boys and girls basketball.
Florida officially tips off the postseason Feb. 3 in boys basketball, while Indiana and Florida girls basketball begin the playoffs on Feb. 4.
High school basketball fans in North and South Dakota have to wait the longest for the postseason to start.
Here are the playoff start dates in every state, listed alphabetically from Alabama through Wyoming.
Alabama
Feb. 7
Alaska
March 12
Arizona
Feb. 11
Arkansas
Feb. 26
California
Boys: Feb. 12 (Southern Section)
Girls: Feb. 13 (Southern Section)
Colorado
Boys: Feb. 25
Girls: March 5
Connecticut
Boys: Feb. 27
Girls: Feb. 23
Delaware
TBD (state championships March 9)
Florida
Boys: Feb. 3
Girls: Feb. 4
Georgia
Boys: Feb. 18
Girls: Feb. 10
Hawaii
Boys: Feb. 24
Girls: Feb. 10
Idaho
March 1
Illinois
Boys: Feb. 24
Girls: Feb. 15
Indiana
Boys: March 4
Girls: Feb. 4
Iowa
Boys: Feb. 14
Girls: March 10
Kansas
Feb. 24
Kentucky
Feb. 24
Louisiana
Boys: March 4
Girls: Feb. 27
Maine
Feb. 11
Maryland
Boys: March 8
Girls: March 13
Massachusetts
TBD
Michigan
Boys: Feb. 24
Girls: March 3
Minnesota
Boys: March 18
Girls: March 12
Mississippi
Feb. 10
Missouri
Boys: March 3
Girls: March 4
Montana
March 13
Nebraska
Feb. 24
Nevada
Feb. 10
New Hampshire
Boys: Feb. 18
Girls: Feb. 19
New Jersey
Feb. 26
New Mexico
March 7
New York
Boys: March 10
Girls: March 11
North Carolina
Feb. 25
North Dakota
March 16
Ohio
Boys: Feb. 24
Girls: Feb. 10
Oklahoma
March 4
Oregon
Boys: Feb. 26
Girls: Feb. 25
Pennsylvania
March 9
Rhode Island
Feb. 26
South Carolina
Feb. 17
South Dakota
March 20
Tennessee
Feb. 26
Texas
Boys: Feb. 17
Girls: Feb. 10
Utah
Feb. 12
Vermont
Boys: Feb. 28
Girls: March 7
Virginia
Feb. 21
Washington
Feb. 28
West Virginia
Boys: March 4
Girls: Feb. 25
Wisconsin
Boys: March 4
Girls: Feb. 25
Wyoming
Feb. 27
