High school basketball 2025 playoff start dates in every state

Florida officially tips off the 2025 postseason in early February, with Indiana not far behind

Mike Swanson

Cameron Boozer leads the top-ranked high school basketball team in the nation, the Columbus Explorers (Florida).
Playoff season is right around the corner in high school boys and girls basketball.

Florida officially tips off the postseason Feb. 3 in boys basketball, while Indiana and Florida girls basketball begin the playoffs on Feb. 4.

High school basketball fans in North and South Dakota have to wait the longest for the postseason to start.

Here are the playoff start dates in every state, listed alphabetically from Alabama through Wyoming.

Alabama

Feb. 7

Alaska

March 12

Arizona

Feb. 11

Arkansas

Feb. 26

California

Boys: Feb. 12 (Southern Section)

Girls: Feb. 13 (Southern Section)

Colorado

Boys: Feb. 25

Girls: March 5

Connecticut

Boys: Feb. 27

Girls: Feb. 23

Delaware

TBD (state championships March 9)

Florida

Boys: Feb. 3

Girls: Feb. 4

Georgia

Boys: Feb. 18

Girls: Feb. 10

Hawaii

Boys: Feb. 24

Girls: Feb. 10

Idaho

March 1

Illinois

Boys: Feb. 24

Girls: Feb. 15

Indiana

Boys: March 4

Girls: Feb. 4

Iowa

Boys: Feb. 14

Girls: March 10

Kansas

Feb. 24

Kentucky

Feb. 24

Louisiana

Boys: March 4

Girls: Feb. 27

Maine

Feb. 11

Maryland

Boys: March 8

Girls: March 13

Massachusetts

TBD

Michigan

Boys: Feb. 24

Girls: March 3

Minnesota

Boys: March 18

Girls: March 12

Mississippi

Feb. 10

Missouri

Boys: March 3

Girls: March 4

Montana

March 13

Nebraska

Feb. 24

Nevada

Feb. 10

New Hampshire

Boys: Feb. 18

Girls: Feb. 19

New Jersey

Feb. 26

New Mexico

March 7

New York

Boys: March 10

Girls: March 11

North Carolina

Feb. 25

North Dakota

March 16

Ohio

Boys: Feb. 24

Girls: Feb. 10

Oklahoma

March 4

Oregon

Boys: Feb. 26

Girls: Feb. 25

Pennsylvania

March 9

Rhode Island

Feb. 26

South Carolina

Feb. 17

South Dakota

March 20

Tennessee

Feb. 26

Texas

Boys: Feb. 17

Girls: Feb. 10

Utah

Feb. 12

Vermont

Boys: Feb. 28

Girls: March 7

Virginia

Feb. 21

Washington

Feb. 28

West Virginia

Boys: March 4

Girls: Feb. 25

Wisconsin

Boys: March 4

Girls: Feb. 25

Wyoming

Feb. 27

