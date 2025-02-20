National high school girls basketball plays of the week: Vote for the best (2/20/2025)
The high school girls basketball playoffs are underway in most states, and from the regular season through the postseason, High School on SI will publish our national plays of the week.
Our staff watched a bunch of highlights from last week's high school girls basketball games across the nation and picked our top 10 plays.
Check out the video (produced by MycKena Guerrero) below and vote for your favorite play from Feb. 9-15, 2025.
The voting will conclude Thursday, Feb. 27, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
The video and poll are below the descriptions of each play.
1. Samantha Springer, Madrid (Iowa)
Sinks game-winning buzzer beater from beyond half court.
2. Harmoni Earl, TL Hanna (South Carolina)
Goes coast to coast for the and-1 off the glass.
3. Kaelyn Bower, Austintown-Fitch (Ohio)
Banks in 3-point runner off the glass to win the game by 1.
4. Macey Seebohm, Alliance (Nebraska)
Grabs offensive rebound and swishes the game-winning shot.
5. Madison McEvoy, Owego Apalachin (New York)
Beats first quarter buzzer with a casually nailed half-court shot.
6. Meg Moore, Tishomingo County (Mississippi)
Freshman banks in a buzzer beater from the opposing 3-point line.
7. Laura Frances Willis, North Oconee (Georgia)
Banks in quick-release 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer.
8. Peyton Grant, McBain (Michigan)
Drills fallaway heave from half court to win the game by 1.
9. Jocelyn Fairfield, Lenox (Massachusetts)
Put-back rolls around and in to win game at the buzzer.
10. Hope Edwards, Cedar Park (Texas)
Quick-release 3 from nearly half court sends team on to the second round.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS FROM FEB. 9-15:
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports