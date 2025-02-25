National high school girls basketball plays of the week: Vote for the best (2/25/2025)
The high school girls basketball playoffs are underway in most states, and from the regular season through the postseason, High School on SI will publish our national plays of the week.
Our staff watched a bunch of highlights from last week's high school girls basketball games across the nation and picked our top 10 plays.
Check out the video (produced by MycKena Guerrero) below and vote for your favorite play from Feb. 16-22, 2025.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, March 5, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
The video and poll are below the descriptions of each play.
1. Reese Gebauer, South Anchorage (Alaska)
Catches baseball-style inbound pass from Niveah Heartwell and lays in the game-winner.
2. EllaMay Cooper, Regis (Wisconsin)
Quick-release 3-pointer beats the buzzer.
3. Iliana Greene, Regis Jesuit (Colorado)
Banks in what proves to be the game-winning shot in overtime.
4. Gabby Crawley, Salem (Virginia)
Hits game-winning 3-pointer to secure the district championship.
5. Annika Lipsius, Eastern York (Pennsylvania)
After getting knocked to the floor earlier in the possession, she hits the game-winning shot.
6. Grace Mackie, Oceanside (Maine)
Banks in buzzer-beating 3-pointer to force overtime.
7. Emmi Powers, Colonel Crawford (Ohio)
Turns and swishes half-court shot to beat third quarter buzzer.
8. Katie Reiner, Becton Regional (New Jersey)
One-handed bullet goes off the glass, rolls around and in to beat the halftime buzzer.
9. Tessa O’Leary, Venice (Florida)
Rattles home shot to send Venice to the regional championship.
10. Sydney DeVries, Elkton-Lake Benton (South Dakota)
Half-court buzzer-beater sends game into double OT, and her team goes on to win. (Video via www.youtube.com/@Canistota)
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS FROM FEB. 16-22:
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports