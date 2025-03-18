National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Ashland Oredockers or Anaconda Copperheads
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 6-seeded Ashland Oredockers (Wisconsin) or the No. 11-seeded Anaconda Copperheads (Montana) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the Avon Old Farms Winged Beavers (Connecticut) or Clayton Valley Charter Ugly Eagles (California).
The Oredockers earned a 6 seed as an at-large bid by finishing fourth in our statewide Wisconsin contest with 2,002 votes, while the Copperheads won Montana with 12 votes to earn an 11 seed.
Follow along: National Mascot Tournament 2025 Bracket
Voting for this matchup will conclude Tuesday, March 25, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
6. Ashland Oredockers (Wisconsin)
In the 1940s, there were still some ore docks left in Ashland — which is in northern Wisconsin on the shores of Lake Superior — so a grass-roots effort to change the school’s mascot from the Purgolders (yes, they're purple and gold) to the Oredockers stuck. And so it remains. Also interesting to note that the state still has two other high schools called the Purgolders.
11. Anaconda Copperheads (Montana)
The Anaconda Anacondas seems so obvious, so why not the Copperheads? After all, there are no anacondas or copperheads in Montana, and the Anaconda Common Gartersnakes wouldn't strike much fear in opponents.
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports