National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Bryn Mawr Mawrtians or Vineland Fighting Clan
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 7-seeded Bryn Mawr Mawrtians (Maryland) or the No. 10-seeded Vineland Fighting Clan (New Jersey) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the Kosciusko Whippets (Mississippi) or Bishop England Battling Bishops (South Carolina.
The Mawrtians earned a 7 seed by winning our play-in game after finishing fifth in the statewide Maryland contest with 852 votes, while the Fighting Clan won New Jersey with 84 votes to earn a 10 seed.
Follow along: National Mascot Tournament 2025 Bracket
Voting for this matchup will conclude Monday, March 24, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
7. Bryn Mawr Mawrtians (Maryland)
Michigan has the only Martians in the country among U.S. high schools, and Bryn Mawr has the only Mawrtians. Mascot pride is brimming at the 140-year-old school.
10. Vineland Fighting Clan (New Jersey)
Formerly called the Poultry Clan, the Fighting Clan mascot is rooted in Vineland’s history of chicken farming. Rowdy Rooster stalks the sidelines at Vineland sporting events.
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports