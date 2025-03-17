National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for East Union Urchins or Lingle-Fort Laramie Doggers
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 1-seeded East Union Urchins (Mississippi) or the No. 16-seeded Lingle-Fort Laramie Doggers (Wyoming) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the Dayton Dust Devils (Nevada) or Colorado Rocky Mountain School Oysters.
The Urchins earned a 1 seed by winning our statewide Mississippi contest with 20,353 votes, while the Doggers won Wyoming with three votes to earn a 16 seed.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Monday, March 24, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
1. East Union Urchins (Mississippi)
Formerly called the Epic Urchins, East Union's mascot comes from Greek mythology, where the god of the sea had daughters who rode seahorses. This is why the East Union logo boasts a seahorse rather than a sea urchin.
16. Lingle-Fort Laramie Doggers (Wyoming)
Wyoming is a perfect state for rodeo references, and Doggers does the trick. A dogger is another name for a steer wrestler.
—
