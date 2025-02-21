Top 5 high school mascots in Wyoming: Vote for the best
As some Wyoming high school mascot fans could tell you, few creatures have a Punchers' chance to chase down a Pronghorn.
Over the past few months, SBLive/High School on SI has been featuring the best high school mascots in every state, giving readers a chance to vote for No. 1 in all 50.
The winners and highest vote-getters will make up the field for our NCAA Tournament-style March Mascot Madness bracket in 2025. The Coalinga Horned Toads (California) are the defending national champions.
Here are High School on SI's top 5 high school mascots in Wyoming (vote in the poll below to pick your favorite):
The poll will close at 11:59 p.m. ET Friday, Feb. 28.
1. Camels (Campbell County HS)
These aren't the only Camels in the country among high schools, and there's even another Campbell County High School in Kentucky called the Camels. But local legend suggests these Campbell County Camels got their name when the petrified bones of a camel were found during the excavation of a Gillette building in 1938.
2. Doggers (Lingle-Fort Laramie HS)
Wyoming is a perfect state for rodeo references, and Doggers does the trick. A dogger is another name for a steer wrestler.
3. Dogies (Newcastle HS)
And now we move from Doggers (nothing to do with dogs) to Dogies (also nothing to do with dogs). Dogies are calves that have been separated from their mother in the herd.
4. Pronghorns (Farson-Eden HS)
Pronghorns are the fastest land mammal in North America and second-fastest in the world after the cheetah. And most of them live in Wyoming, which begs the question: Why are these the only Pronghorns in the nation among high schools? Kudos to Farson-Eden for its speedy choice.
5. Punchers (Big Piney HS)
Big Piney's logo lets you know right away that these Punchers have more to do with cowboys than boxers. Punchers is short for "Cowpunchers," which is a nickname for cowboys.
