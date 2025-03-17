National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Goodrich Martians or Aurora Greenmen
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 8-seeded Goodrich Martians (Michigan) or the No. 9-seeded Aurora Greenmen (Ohio) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the Hesston Swathers (Kansas) or Carlsbad Cavemen (New Mexico).
The Martians earned an 8 seed by winning our statewide Michigan contest with 344 votes, while the Greenmen won Ohio with 216 votes to earn a 9 seed.
Follow along: National Mascot Tournament 2025 Bracket
Voting for this matchup will conclude Monday, March 24, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
8. Goodrich Martians (Michigan)
From the Goodrich website: “When the ‘Martian' name was adopted in the 1930s, it had a dual significance because in Roman mythology, Mars was an agricultural deity as well as a warrior. Goodrich still has many small farms, and the Martian warriors have to be reckoned with on the playing field and in the classroom.” So no, it has nothing to do with Marvin from Looney Tunes.
9. Aurora Greenmen (Ohio)
From the History of the Greenmen section of auroraohioalumni.com, “Aurora was not always the Greenmen. Years ago, Aurora were the ‘Irish.’ During the late '40s, Aurora had a number of residents involved in the organization of the Cleveland Browns. Aurora was given permission to use the original ‘Brownie.’ As our colors were green, we became the ‘Greenies.’ A number of people did not like the ‘Greenies’ and around the late ‘50s, early ‘60s, Aurora became the ‘Greenmen.' The logo mascot remained. In 1972, an Aurora senior student-athlete, Mark Campana, redesigned the Greenman to the more masculine version we currently use.”
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports