Vote: Who is the Top Forward so Far in the 2025-26 Michigan High School Boys Hockey Season?
The Michigan high school hockey season has been underway for a few months, and High School on SI would like to give fans the opportunity to vote for which forward they think is having the best season so far. There are hundreds of outstanding players in Michigan High School hockey, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Voting ends Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at 11:59 PM PT.
Nathan Schilkey (Utica Eisenhower)
Schilkey has an impreessive 56 points in 21 games, including 28 goals scored so far this season.
Jack Dorgan (Detroit Catholic Central)
Dorgan has 24 points in 21 games for the state's most premier program year after year. He had 3 points against Trenton in an 8-4 win.
Maverick Markham (Riverview Cabrini)
Markham has 103 points in 21 games this season, averaging nearly 5 points per contest. He has 67 goals this season. His 103 points and 67 goals are the most in Michigan.
Efe Oztorun (Cranbrook)
Oztorun has 31 points in 16 games this season. His 12 goals lead Division 3's top ranked Cranbrook.
Landon Smith (Grandville)
In 20 games, Smith has racked up 30 points for Grandville, a top program on the West side of Michigan.
Ayden Cook (Flint Powers Catholic)
At 4th in the entire state with 64 points, Cook has been a spark this season on a top ranked team.
Brendan Sise (Livonia Stevenson)
Sise has 29 points for the Spartans, leading a group of talented forwards.
Luke Storm (Howell)
Storm is the leading point getter on the top ranked team in the state. He has 52 points in 20 games.
Connor Arko (Houghton)
Houghton is always one of the top programs in Michigan, and this year, Connor Arko is helping lead them. In 22 games, he has 40 points.
Eli Harrell (Wyandotte Roosevelt)
Harrell is second in the state with 45 goals this season. He has accumulated 55 points this year.
Brayden Stephens (Hartland)
Stephens has 17 goals and 11 assits so far in 21 games this year. Hartland is off to an imppressive 17-4 start with tje help of Stephens.
Charlie Roberts (Orchard Lake St. Mary's)
In 20 games for Orchard Lake St. Mary's, Roberts has racked up 39 points, including a 4-point night versus the top-ranked Division 2 team, Flint Powers Catholic.
Cole Chimielewski (Rochester Stoney Creek)
With 65 points in 24 games, Chimielewski has had an amzing season so far leading Stoney Creek.
Nathan Londo (Calumet)
Londo has 40 points in 19 games so far, as he has netted 23 goals for top-10 Calumet.
Trevor Turkowski (Riverview Cabrini)
Turkowski is second in the state in points with 82 points. He has an impressive 33 goals so far.
