National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Monroe Cheesemakers or Key West Conchs
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 4-seeded Monroe Cheesemakers (Wisconsin) or the No. 13-seeded Key West Conchs (Florida) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the Kingswood Oxford Wyverns (Connecticut) or Carbon Dinos (Utah).
The Cheesemakers earned a 4 seed as an at-large bid by finishing second in our statewide Wisconsin contest with 5,935 votes, while the Conchs won Florida with six votes to earn a 13 seed.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Tuesday, March 25, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
4. Monroe Cheesemakers (Wisconsin)
Only 25 miles away from the Freeport (Illinois) Pretzels, the Monroe Cheesemakers basketball teams take on the Pretzels every year in "The Snack Bowl." Monroe is known as "The Swiss Cheese Capital of the U.S."
13. Key West Conchs (Florida)
Key West is the farthest-south high school in the continental United States, and it has the only Conchs in the country in high school sports. Featuring an area rife with that seashell on local beaches, the mascot is a big hit with locals.
