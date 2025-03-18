National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Morse Shipbuilders or Clay-Battelle Cee Bees
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 7-seeded Morse Shipbuilders (Maine) or the No. 10-seeded Clay-Battelle Cee Bees (West Virginia) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the Choate Rosemary Hall Wild Boars (Connecticut) or Hutto Hippos (Texas).
The Shipbuilders earned a 7 seed by winning our statewide Maine contest with 753 votes, while the Cee Bees won West Virginia with 78 votes to earn a 10 seed.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Tuesday, March 25, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
7. Morse Shipbuilders (Maine)
Bath, Maine, home of Morse High School, became a haven for shipbuilding in the early 1600s, so the choice of Shipbuilders for Morse's mascot was an easy one.
10. Clay-Battelle Cee Bees (West Virginia)
If every hyphenated school used its initials as its nickname, there’d be a whole lot more competitors with the Eagles and Tigers as the most common team name. But they don’t, so the Cee Bees stand out.
