Top 5 high school mascots in West Virginia: Vote for the best
It's time to Dot your i's and cross your Cee Bees, because it's high school mascot time in West Virginia.
Over the past few months, SBLive/High School on SI has been featuring the best high school mascots in every state, giving readers a chance to vote for No. 1 in all 50.
The winners and highest vote-getters will make up the field for our NCAA Tournament-style March Mascot Madness bracket in 2025. The Coalinga Horned Toads (California) are the defending national champions.
Here are High School on SI's top 5 high school mascots in West Virginia (vote in the poll below to pick your favorite):
The poll will close at 11:59 p.m. ET Tuesday, Feb. 25.
1. Applemen (Musselman HS)
Musselman High School is named for Mr. and Mrs. C.H. Musselman, who owned and operated the Musselman apple processing plant that made Musselman's Applesauce. The school mascot changed from the Dragons to the Applemen in 1951 to honor the Musselman family. The physical mascot is a Red Delicious Apple, and the school newspaper is called The Cider Press.
2. Blue Dons (Madonna HS)
A whole bunch of Dons exist in the high school sports world, but in the spirit of Madonna herself, these are the most colorful of the bunch.
3. Cee Bees (Clay-Battelle HS)
If every hyphenated school used its initials as its nickname, there’d be a whole lot more competitors with the Eagles and Tigers as the most common team name. But they don’t, so the Cee Bees stand out.
4. Dots (Poca HS)
On Friday nights, you can find a mean-looking red dot with arms and legs patrolling the sidelines for Poca. The school received its fitting nickname nearly a century ago from a local reporter, and it's stuck ever since.
5. Hillbillies (Man HS)
Several high schools in the U.S. go by the Hillbillies, but no city name makes it work quite like Man, West Virginia.
—
