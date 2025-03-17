National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for William Allen Canaries or Mt. Pleasant Kilties
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 6-seeded William Allen Canaries (Pennsylvania) or the No. 11-seeded Mt. Pleasant Kilties (Rhode Island) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the Spanish Fort Toros (Alabama) or Green Mountain Valley School Gumbies (Vermont).
The Canaries earned a 6 seed by winning in our statewide Pennsylvania contest with 1,027 votes, while the Kilties won Rhode Island with 34 votes to earn an 11 seed.
Follow along: National Mascot Tournament 2025 Bracket
Voting for this matchup will conclude Monday, March 24, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
6. William Allen Canaries (Pennsylvania)
From the Our History section of the William Allen website: “In 1916, when the present main building opened, the Allentown High School colors were yellow and blue. The faculty and students interested in producing literary journals developed a magazine entitled, ‘The Canary and Blue.’ Somehow, the word ‘Canary,’ denoting one of the school colors, caught on and the bird became the mascot for the high school. The brave canary is known locally as the only bird to fly safely through a hurricane in its hope to beat perennial rival Bethlehem Area School District Liberty High’s Hurricanes.”
11. Mt. Pleasant Kilties (Rhode Island)
These are the only Kilties in the U.S., and there's no physical mascot like it either. The story goes that "Kilties" came about in a roundabout way since Mt. Pleasant High School was built on a hill. A hill is akin to highlands, and highlands are common in Scotland. Thus, Kilties.
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports