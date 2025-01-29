Top 5 high school mascots in Rhode Island: Vote for the best
As any high school mascot in Rhode Island can tell you, this is the only state in the country where the Kilties could face off against the Townies.
Over the past few months, SBLive/High School on SI has been featuring the best high school mascots in every state, giving readers a chance to vote for No. 1 in all 50.
The winners and highest vote-getters will make up the field for our NCAA Tournament-style March Mascot Madness bracket in 2025. The Coalinga Horned Toads (California) are the defending national champions.
Here are High School on SI's top 5 high school mascots in Rhode Island (vote in the poll below to pick your favorite):
The poll will close at 11:59 p.m. ET Saturday, Feb. 1.
1. Kilties (Mt. Pleasant HS)
These are the only Kilties in the U.S., and there's no physical mascot like it either, as you can see above. The story goes that "Kilties" came about in a roundabout way since Mt. Pleasant High School was built on a hill. A hill is akin to highlands, and highlands are common in Scotland. Thus, Kilties.
2. Oakers (Coventry HS)
The school’s full nickname is the Knotty Oakers, but it’s usually shortened to Oakers. The original high school was built near the corner of Knotty Oak Road, the location of a large oak tree that was a local landmark. And since an oak tree doesn’t seem like a terrific candidate as a physical mascot, Coventry went with an elephant.
3. Skippers (North Kingstown HS)
These aren’t the only Skippers in the country, but there’s no mascot like it at U.S. high school sporting events. A student dresses up in a yellow slicker and hat and goes bonkers on the sidelines to rile the fans up. The Skippers' girls basketball team recently had a candidate for National Play of the Week.
4. Townies (East Providence HS)
East Providence High School opened in 1884, when East Providence was more “town” than “city,” so the school’s mascot became the Townies. Now the fifth-largest city in the state, residents love its small-town feel, and the high school mascot — which looks like a more blue-collar version of Waldo — might have something to do with that.
5. Villa Novans (Woonsocket HS)
Villa Nova means "new town" in Latin, but what's interesting about the only Villa Novans in the country is that the Villanova most people are familiar with is in Pennsylvania, not Rhode Island. But the Woonsocket Villa Novans make it work anyway.
