NCAA May Require High-School Athletes to Report NIL Deals Before College Enrollment
The NCAA is looking into implementing a rule that would require high school athletes to disclose name, image and likeness (NIL) deals as they transition to Division I programs.
A report from KSTP 5 Eyewitness News stated that deals from high school or junior college would potentially have to run through NIL Go, which was created under the $2.8 billion House settlement.
The House settlement allows institutions, which went into effect on July 1, to share millions of dollars directly with athletes. However, a report of third-party deals over $600 is required.
NIL Go was developed by Deloitte and is monitored by the College Sports Commission.
The New York Post provided an explanation of the House settlement: “Grant House is a former Arizona State swimmer who sued the NCAA and the five biggest athletic conferences in the nation. His lawsuit and two others were combined and over several years the dispute wound up with the settlement that ended a decades-old prohibition on schools cutting checks directly to athletes. Now, each school will be able to make payments to athletes for use of their name, image and likeness (NIL). For reference, there are nearly 200,000 athletes and 350 schools in Division I alone and 500,000 and 1,100 schools across the entire NCAA.”
Under the NCAA’s proposed rule, athletes who recently graduated high school would report all non-institutional NIL deals dating back to the first day of 11th grade. Reports of past deals would be submitted to the College Sports Commission upon enrollment.
The NCAA’s consideration of the rule comes as NIL compensation for high school athletes continues an upwards trajectory. According to KSTP 5, roughly 40 states allow high school students to receive NIL money.
The proposal seeks to bar pay-for-play deals between athletes and boosters or school-related operations. Any potential consequences for failure to comply has yet to be determined, but loss of eligibility is possible.
